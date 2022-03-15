Williamsport, Pa. -- Buzzsaw Coffee will be the newest coffee spot to hit the local scene when they open at the Pajama Factory this coming April.

Jesse and Hannah Darrow, owners of Sawhorse Cafe at 303 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, are extending their coffee brand as they prepare to open their new location.

The couple, who has been roasting their own beans at Sawhorse Cafe since 2015, say they originally weren’t sure which aspect of their business would take off when they first opened their shop. The cafe is a coffee bar and favorite brunch spot sourcing primarily local ingredients, open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Finally, the opportunity arose to take their Buzzsaw coffee brand to a new level, and branch out to its own location.

Buzzsaw, located at 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport, will feature a constantly changing menu of coffee roasts including Columbian, Indonesian, Kenyan, and other African varieties, according to the Darrows.

Coffee is seasonal just like any fruit or vegetable, they said. "Each coffee kind of tells you what it needs. You find the best ways to roast coffees from all parts of the world, and we find the best ways to feature them,” Hannah Darrow noted.

Customers will find Buzzsaw Coffee on the Rose St. side of the Pajama Factory in the former location of “Way Cool Beans.” Way Cool Beans had been a popular staple for coffee lovers and tenants in the Pajama Factory. The coffee shop closed when the shop's owner, Todd Foresman, passed away in the late spring of 2021.

The Darrows said they are looking to find a way to honor and continue the impact left behind by Foresman, who owned the business for nearly 8 years.

“We knew Todd reasonably well," said Hannah. "It’s a small coffee community in Williamsport. We could always count on Todd or he could count on us."

The couple has thought about honoring Foresman in a variety of ways in the space. "He had made a really unique bar top as the counter, and we saved some of that to highlight him in the space,” Hannah said.

The Darrows recognized Foresman as an ally of the LGBTQ community, whose members often met at Way Cool Beans. They've started to reach out to former Way Cool Beans regulars, including Alphabet Soup, a local LGBTQ+ support group.

"We're excited to have them come back, meet us, and get to know a new name and new owners," Hannah said.

The names Buzzsaw and Sawhorse came about by Jesse Darrow, who wanted to give a nod to the rich lumber history in Williamsport.

Hannah said the Sawhorse staff and customers feel like a family. “We love them, and have met so many people that have come into our lives from this business.”

The Darrows reference the ability to connect with so many people as one of their biggest passions as owners of Buzzsaw. They say they enjoy hearing people's stories from around the world, and being a small slice of someone’s life, whether it’s over one cup of coffee or a daily coffee stop, is an honor to them.

The Darrows said they’ll be back and forth between businesses once Buzzsaw opens its doors, and references their Director of Coffee Cameron Goodworth as a major contributor towards making Buzzsaw a prime coffee shop in the area.

"He’s been with us longer than anybody we have right now. He’s been doing most of the roasting for a good chunk of time. He’s going to be taking the lead on a lot of things over at the new place, including training our baristas. He’s a great person and we’re really happy to have him helping us achieve this vision," Hannah said.

Buzzsaw will add fresh pastries and a small selection of grab-and-go lunch items at the location in addition to their list of coffee blends.



