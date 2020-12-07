Comcast extends free Wifi, hotspot access COVID-19 benefits through June 30

Between working from home, virtual learning, and family zooms, having access to reliable internet is more important than ever. Luckily, a recent announcement from Comcast will help many families stay connected without breaking the bank.

Comcast announced today it will continue to provide free Internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers, and free access to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, through June 30, 2021.

There are over 1.5 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations, making it the largest public WiFi network in the country. The hotspots are available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers.

Internet Essentials is a broadband adoption program that provides high-speed Internet service to low-income families. The program has connected more than four million low-income students since its inception, according to Comcast.

New customers who sign up for Internet Essentials before June 30, 2021, will receive 60 days of complimentary service. Comcast will also continue to waive the requirement that customers not have back debt due, so more families can apply.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “For nearly a decade, we’ve been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. We have accelerated that work during COVID-19 by partnering with public schools to provide Internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free WiFi through Lift Zones.”

This is the third time Comcast extended these commitments for the COVID-19 pandemic.