With the cost of just about everything on the rise, and colder weather already here, you’ve likely seen an upward trend in your monthly expenses — on everything from groceries, to gas, to energy.

At PPL Electric Utilities, we care about helping our customers. We’re dedicated to being your trusted partner by offering tips and tools to help you manage your everyday energy use and energy bill.

To start your energy saving journey, it’s a good idea to find out how much electricity you’re already using. At pplelectric.com you can quickly sign up for an online account in three easy steps and track your electricity use over time. You can compare month to month, or even day to day, and use that knowledge to make small changes to help save yourself some money.

If you’re looking for ideas to get started on making your home more energy efficient, we suggest one of our free virtual home energy assessments. This no-cost assessment includes a phone consultation with a trained energy advisor, energy-efficiency recommendations, and a free personalized energy savings kit. Sign up for one at pplelectric.com/virtualassessment.

We’ve also made it easier than ever to find ways to save energy around your home with our all-new 360-degree interactive virtual tool. The online experience provides a look at common household rooms and allows you to swipe, rotate and click your way through to find potential savings. To swipe your way around our 360-degree virtual home — and to find more helpful energy-saving tips, rebates and programs that can save you energy and money this winter — visit savewithppl.com.

And, should you ever fall behind on your bill, we offer numerous programs to help you catch up. Some examples include:

OnTrack payment plan — a program that makes managing energy bills easier with lower fixed monthly payments and debt forgiveness for qualifying customers.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) — a federal program that provides grants to qualifying households to help with home energy bills or to pay off past-due balances.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) — a federal program that helps qualifying renters affected by financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic with free money to cover rent, utility bills, fees, and past-due balances.

Operation HELP — a fund supported by donations from PPL Electric, its employees, and customers that provides grants to help eligible customers with their energy bills.

WRAP — a program that offers free energy-efficiency products, such as LED lightbulbs, to qualifying customers.

Budget Billing — a service available to all customers that takes the guesswork out of budgeting by smoothing out your energy payments and making your bills more predictable.

For more information on these assistance programs, including more on how you can apply, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.