Cogan House Township, Pa. – Cogan House Township will begin allowing the sale of alcohol in the township for the first time ever.

The owners of Fry Brother’s Turkey Ranch approached township officials during the past summer curious about the possibility of unbecoming a “dry” township.

Father and son owners Ike and Nathan Fry are excited to see the response and impact on their business after the referendum was passed on the township's Election Day ballot by 130 township residents.

“My son and I own the business and we had people inquiring about doing a six-pack store or maybe having wine with their meal at the restaurant. We thought we’d try and see if there was any interest in the community and see what the results would be,” Ike Fry said of approaching the township initially.

Next, Fry Brother’s will face the task of tracking down and finally purchasing a liquor license that must be approved and verified by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

“We know of a few that are out there, we just don’t know if they’re available to purchase. They are kinda hard to come by. We’re trying to see what we can come up with. We’re not looking to have a bar that stays open, just a drink with your meal is all we’re looking for,” Ike Fry explained.

In addition to dining, Fry Brother’s also has a convenience store that they have considered integrating alcohol sales into.

“We aren’t just doing it for the money, it’s a convenience. Every place you go, alcohol is available at almost every place. It’s just kind of hard to say what the results could be. We plan on doing a six pack store. We just want to give people some selection,” Ike Fry revealed.

The township is expected to allow the sale of alcohol beginning January 1, 2021, pending the issuance of a liquor license to Fry Brother's.