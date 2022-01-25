Oklahoma City, OK-- Chesapeake Energy Corporation has acquired Chief E&D and associated affiliates for a $2.0 billion cash investment, the company announced Tuesday.

The transaction is "designed to strengthen its asset portfolio, deliver higher free cash flow, and increase its projected annual dividend payments," according to Chesapeake.

Expectations are for the closing to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

In a flurry of sales and acquisitions, Chesapeake sold its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources, Inc. for approximately $450 million in cash. The acquisition with Chief will expand Chesapeake's undeveloped holdings in the Marcellus Shale in Northeast Pa. by approximately 25%, according to Chesapeake, and extend drilling inventory to more than 15 years at current activity levels.

Chesapeake said the company expects to increases Marcellus Shale production capacity by up to 200 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas per day, when compared to stand-alone companies combined, through the optimization of shared midstream assets.

"We're pleased to announce concurrent, transformative transactions that meet the high bar set by our acquisition non-negotiables and clarify our portfolio, allowing our talented team to focus on our highest rate of return assets," said Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake's president and chief executive officer. "We know the importance of scale and the Chief and Tug Hill assets fit like a glove with our existing position in the northeast Marcellus Shale."

Dell'Osso continued, "The acquisition checks all the boxes: it lengthens our premium inventory, further focuses our capital allocation, provides operational efficiencies, is accretive to free cash flow per share, allows us to grow our base dividend, preserves our balance sheet strength, and improves our GHG emissions metrics."

Upon closing of these transactions, Chesapeake's portfolio will focus on three premier U.S. hydrocarbon basins – the Marcellus, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford, according to Dell'Osso.



