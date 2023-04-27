Harrisburg, Pa. — Julia Krall has been named the new Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Pennsylvania, succeeding Staff Attorney Trisha Salvia who took the position in an interim capacity. Before joining the Harrisburg office, Krall had been the Executive Director of the United Way of Lebanon County since 2021.

“As a native of Central Pennsylvania, the Chesapeake Bay watershed is my home,” Krall said. “I am eager to join the CBF team in the Commonwealth, and work alongside our partners and stakeholders, to advocate for increased funding and conservation efforts. Together we can reduce pollution and restore water quality in our state’s waterways, which will also improve the health of the Bay.”

Krall joins CBF as a strategic and collaborative leader with more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. She developed a broad range of resources that produces strategies that effectively grow programs that make a difference.

“Julia brings considerable non-profit management skills to the Pennsylvania Executive Director position, along with a proven track record of amplifying and leveraging the work of team members to succeed,” said Alison Prost, CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration.

“Julia joins CBF at a time when we are looking to accelerate progress throughout the watershed so that communities in Pennsylvania and beyond have cleaner streams and rivers,” Prost added. “I look forward to Julia’s efforts to help improve local streams, rivers and ultimately the Bay.”

Under Krall’s leadership, the CBF staff in Pennsylvania will continue to work to improve water quality by collaborating with a broad range of stakeholders, and implementing projects, policies, and programs that address pollution.

“This is truly an exciting and transformational time to be joining the CBF team in Pennsylvania, where there is optimism and momentum at both the state and local levels,” Krall said.

She added that she believes her background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for environmental protection, advocacy, and partnership building, will help to further advance CBF’s mission in Pennsylvania.

Krall lives in Enola and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Shepherd University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Politics from Juniata College.

