Mill Hall, Pa. — Croda, a Britain-based chemical company, has appointed a new site director to its Mill Hall location after a longtime director retired recently.

The new director, Chris Barnett, previously served as site director for Croda's Atlas Point facility near Wilmington, Delaware. He succeeds Robert Strouse, who retired after 28 years with the company.

Barnett has been an employee of Croda for seven years and began his site director role in Mill Hall in April. In this position, Barnett is responsible for leading all activities at the Mill Hall site, especially safety and compliance, and overseeing the startup of Croda's new facility in Lamar. The Lamar site construction broke ground on May 9.

“Chris has demonstrated a strong commitment to running facilities in a safe and compliant manner. He’s also phenomenal at building good relationships with the communities around him,” said Russ Niksic, Senior Vice President of Croda, Inc. “Chris is a collaborative leader who respects his team and leads with empathy. His strong focus on safety and the respect he has for his team makes him the perfect fit for both leading the Mill Hall facility and launching our new Lamar facility.”

A native of Central Pennsylvania, Barnett remarked, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to succeed Robert Strouse at Mill Hall. Croda is a company that values its employees and is focused on safe, environmentally conscious, and sustainable operations. Mill Hall exemplifies these core values, and I can’t imagine a better place to continue my career than here. I’m thrilled to return to my central Pennsylvania roots while continuing to work for a company I love and people I respect.”

Barnett is a graduate of Penn State University, where he received both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in chemical engineering. He has nearly 30 years of industry experience.

