Cheers! Introducing 'The Wilds are Calling': A hazy IPA with a mission

Williamsport, Pa. — Consider this your liquid invitation (if you're 21 or older) to spend some time in the PA Wilds!

New Trail Brewing Company, together with 17 other area breweries, have released a new edition IPA to commemorate and celebrate the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Named "The Wilds are Calling Hazy IPA," a portion of the sales proceeds of the new brew will go to the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship to help the advancement of their mission.

The new brew was unveiled on Thursday at New Trail Brewing Co., 240 Arch Street, Williamsport. Representatives from the PA Wilds, New Trail, participating breweries, DCNR, and local and state elected leaders were on hand to taste the beer and cheer the outdoors.

First, the beer

It's a hazy IPA, a malt bill of pilsner and oats, and hopped late with Citra, Simcoe, and HBC 586. The Wilds Are Calling has aromatics of juicy citrus and light tropicals, all in balance.

The can of beer is described as a "16-ounce postcard, a liquid invitation to spend some time in the PA Wilds, enjoy all that nature has to offer, visit some breweries and other independent businesses, and find a new favorite destination."

The beer is a collaboration with 17 other brewers in the Wilds Cooperative of PA, which is a network of more than 500 PA Wilds businesses and organizations promoted by the PA Wilds Center. (More on that below).

The participating breweries include:

1. Bald Birds Brewing Co., Jersey Shore

2. Bent Run Brewing Co., Warren

3. Boom City Brewing Co., Williamsport

4. BoxCar Brew Works, DuBois

5. Bradford Brew Station,Bradford

6. Bullfrog Brewery, Williamsport

7. Clarion River Brewing Company of Clarion

8. Floating Feathers Brewing Co., Mill Hall

9. John Ryan Brewery, Williamsport

10. Lost In The Wilds Brewing, Shippenville

11. Mechanistic Brewing Co., Clarion

12. Riepstine’s Pub & Brewery, Williamsport

13. Robinhood Brewing Co., Bellefonte

14. Rosko’s Brew House, Williamsport

15. Therapy Brewing, Montoursville

16. Wicked Warren’s, Warren

17. Yorkholo Brewing Co., Mansfield

Beer lovers everywhere will find the limited edition Hazy IPA at any of these 18 breweries, either on tap, or in cans.

Second, the cause

The Pennsylvania Wilds is a 13-county region that includes the counties of Cameron, Clarion,Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren, and northern Centre.

"We promote the Pennsylvania Wilds as an outdoor recreation destination as a way to create jobs, inspire stewardship, diversify local economies, and help attract investment so that the small businesses can thrive," said LaKeshia Knarr, entrepreneurial ecosystem director for the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.

"We're really trying to create connections between them so that they can preserve the character of our communities," she added.

Breweries are one of many PA Wilds businesses that help steer tourism and drive the economy in the region, according to PA Wilds Founder & CEO Ta Enos. A cluster of breweries in one area creates a destination, along with artisans and artists and restaurants. "The PA Wilds is a 'best brand ambassador,' said Enos, helping to develop and lead strategy for economic development.

Read all about the Pennsylvania Wilds here, and the Wilds Cooperative of PA here. Finally, shop for regionally made products from more than 500 PA Wilds businesses in the conservation shop, here.

Third, the connection

"The New Trail Brand has always been about joining people with our natural resources," said Don Rieck, marketing director for New Trail Brewing Co. "The labels are all inspired by the things we do on the weekend and then we come in on Monday we make the beer for those activities; kayaking, fishing, everything that we want to do outside in the natural world."

For New Trail, it's natural to jump in on conservation efforts to protect the environment — both to preserve the outdoor activities they love, and to protect the natural resources they use in brewing, like fresh, clean water.

"Everything, everything we can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle, we do," Rieck said.

One example are the spent grains from their brewing operations, which is malt from which they've extracted the sugars, minerals, and vitamins using hot water. "That's fine grain that goes out to a co-op of farmers in the local area. At present I think we're feeding 400 head of cattle every week with our spent grain," Rieck said.

What was apparent at the launch event was a true interest to connect, between local businesses, DCNR, and the PA Wilds, collaborating to bring conservation and economic development together in a positive way. Outdoor recreation adds nearly $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supports 152,000 jobs in the state, according to Meredith Hill, DCNR director of the conservation landscape program.

"If people aren't jumping in, and businesses aren't jumping in on conservation and protecting the environment, then we're not going to have those things to do that we like to do," Rieck said.

The PA Wilds works to harness all of the opportunities of economic growth, recreation, tourism, and conservation. One way you can help? Go have a beer!

