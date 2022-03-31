Local businessman Anthony Mussare has branched into development of an eco-friendly waste bin that is making waves nationally and will soon begin production right here in Williamsport.

Cerobins, as the company describes it, is “an innovative and re-useable landfill, recycling, and organic bin." Used at small-scale and large-scale events across the country, Cerobins' products attempt to contribute to eco-friendly disposal while innovating the industry with unique design, storage, and resistance capabilities.

After kickstarting Cerobins just prior to 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic halted the operations, which allowed Mussare time to evolve the product, while networking and expanding interest in Cerobins. Cerobins ultimately developed a product that was efficient for clients with its foldable and spacious storage design, weather durability, and economic benefits.

The sustainable, recycled materials ease the process of recycling and aid conservation of natural resources as a result. The product simplifies disposal for businesses, offering three lid options: landfill, recycle, or organic waste.

Cerobins products have been used at events such as The Winter Dew Tour, The NCAA College Football Playoff, and the NFL Honors, amongst others.

With the initial success and reception of Cerobins, Mussare began to envision how the product and start-up company could impact the local area.

Mussare is looking for a local company to take over production of Cerobins, which would bring new job opportunities to the area in turn. With an agreement in place, Cerobins could not only benefit the environment with the use of its products, but benefit the local Williamsport economy as well.

Customer testimonials nationally and locally have contributed to the rapid growth of Cerobins, which has presented the opportunity for production to be moved from an international scale to a local, rural place such as Williamsport.

“Cerobins have worked well to help increase Copper Mountain’s recycling efficiency and decrease what was sent to the landfill” said Jeff Grasser of Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado.

“Ultimately, we wanted to bring manufacturing to the United States and there were several candidates in the Williamsport area. One of these choices panned through,” said Mussare.

More information about Cerobins can be found on their website or by emailing info@cerobin.com.



