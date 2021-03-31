Watsontown, Pa. – Born during the 2001 dot com bubble burst, raised during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, and continuing to thrive despite the odds amid a global pandemic, MoJo Active has endured many unfavorable business climates to reach its 20th anniversary.

The marketing agency, which began with a staff of two people, now employs 30 people in three states and works with businesses across the U.S.

In the last two decades, despite a number of economic disasters, the company experienced exponential growth as it acquired new business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients in several industries and additional employees with diverse expertise.

As Moyer and co-founder Ric Jones grew the business, they kept an eye on the future by planning an ownership transition over the past decade. Their plan took shape as Jared Frank and Jim Carpenter, MoJo Active employees since 2006, became minority owners of the business in 2015. Then, on January 1, 2020, the next chapter of MoJo Active began as ownership fully transitioned.

“Our prior success gives us confidence in our stability for the future,” said Frank, now MoJo Active’s vice president. “For two decades, our team has overcome some of the most intimidating challenges a company can face. But it’s our employees’ capabilities and dedication and the loyalty of our clients — some who have been with us for 20 years — that ensure we’re prepared for whatever comes in our third decade.”

It is uncommon for an agency to have so many client relationships that are measured in decades, but that is the legacy of service MoJo Active has established.

“Jared and I have been deeply involved in all ownership decisions for the past six years,” said MoJo Active president Jim Carpenter. “We’ve successfully accomplished our goal of making a smooth transition in our first year. Now we’re leading an incredibly talented staff to take on new challenges and continue meeting our clients’ business needs,” he said.

The company has earned multiple awards and partnership opportunities recognizing both creative and technical achievements. Most recently, MoJo Active received the Excellence in Delivery award from BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), the leading open SaaS ecommerce platform.

The award recognized MoJo Active’s sustained record of launching ecommerce stores on time, within budget, and with high levels of customer satisfaction. MoJo Active became a BigCommerce Partner in 2017 and is currently one of only 25 BigCommerce Elite Partners in the world.