Women’s Equality Day honors the passage of the 19th amendment -- the day when women gained the constitutional right to vote. Every year on August 26, this right is commemorated by celebrating National Women’s Equality Day.

How it started

The movement germinated in 1840, when several women were denied access to the World Anti-Slavery Convention floor in London.

Eight years later, five women--Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Staton, Martha Wright, Mary Ann McClintock, and Jane Hunt--began to plan the first woman’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. Held at Wesleyan Chapel on July 19-20, 1848, the conference drew 200 women on the first day. The convention opened to men on the second day, and some reportedly did attend.

During the women’s rights convention, leaders presented 12 resolutions which outlined that women should be equal to men socially, economically, legally, and representatively.

Pull Quote Resolved, that it is the duty of the women of this country to secure to themselves their sacred right to the elective franchise. ~ 9th Resolution of the Seneca Falls Convention 1848

Of the 12 resolutions, all but one were approved unanimously. The one that didn’t: the right to vote. Many women felt that pursuing that resolution would lead to withdrawal of overall support. With the help of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, the 9th resolution also passed.

The 19th amendment, the constitutional right to vote, came 34 years after the initial effort to advocate for women’s suffrage on the Congress floor in 1886, a bill which failed to pass. It took another 34 years before a new amendment made it to Congress.

History repeats itself

The recognition of Women’s Equality Day also required repeated attempts. While the day was proposed in 1971, it was not until 1973 that Congress approved the bill.

Women's Equality FAQ from National Day Calendar Q. When was the League of Women Voters established? A. On February 14, 1920, Carrie Chapman Catt founded the League of Women Voters. Q. What does “patriarchy” mean? A. A patriarchal society places men at the highest roles – family, communities, businesses, spiritual organizations. The patriarch of a family is usually the father or the eldest male member of the family. Q. When did the United States pass the Equal Rights Amendment passed? A. The U.S. Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment on March 22, 1972. The amendment was then sent to the states for ratification. Since then, it has only been ratified by 35 states (short of the 3/4 majority required). Since 1982, Congress has reintroduced the Equal Rights Amendment every session.

The repetition of these efforts is not unique to a Congressional process; it persists in the everyday lives of women all around the world.

Women continue to fight for both basic human rights and equality. Today in Afghanistan, for example, women currently suffer threats to their human rights under law, a fact which highlights the critical role of a legal system. Women in workplaces also suffer threats to their legal rights.

U.S. Small Business Administration support

It was a community of women leaders who first promoted women’s suffrage. Communities are no less important today. In this light, organizations like the U.S. Small Business Administration are gathering to celebrate women entrepreneurs on this historic day.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a virtual fireside chat to discuss what the SBA is doing to empower and support women entrepreneurs.

The event will be held today at 2 p.m.

Join “Economic Equality for Women Entrepreneurs: A Conversation in Celebration of Women’s Equality Day 2021,” hosted by Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, and Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership.

All women entrepreneurs are invited to attend.

Registration is required and open until the program begins.

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO), established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, exists to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support.

The OWBO has provided women with training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities.

Today, think back to the efforts of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, and others.