Canton, Pa. — Magicians. Live concerts. Stand-up comedy. New movies. Classic movies. Free movies. Corny movies where the audience hollers at the screen. And a participatory October showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

All this and more is on the bill at the Rialto Theatre in downtown Canton—an entertainment mecca in bucolic Bradford County.

First opened more than 110 years ago, the historic 154-seat venue is now overseen by the nonprofit Rekindle the Spirit, under which it continues to offer an increasingly robust and varied program.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, for example, Rialto will host comedian and magician Michael Kent, who appeared on Penn and Teller’s popular CW series “Fool Me.”

“We decided to have a lot of our live programming on Sundays,” said Rialto manager Bridget Callahan, “so that we are not competing with school or other live events.

“Michael Kent has toured 13 countries performing for U.S. veterans and through 40 states. His show is completely family friendly!”

Upcoming concerts include a Nov. 5 gig with the Belle Tones, who cover a variety of tunes from the Anderson Sisters to Motown, with costume changes and storytelling throughout.

Comedian Lucas Bohn, who’s appeared with Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon, is slated for Nov. 22, with veteran Pa. singer-songwriter Van Wagner on Jan. 7 next year.

The 2024 schedule also includes the Cormorants Fancy Celtic Band in March and, in April, Lewisburg’s Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, which has performed at Lincoln Center, the Smithsonian, and the Brucknerhaus in Austria. (Exact dates on those two shows TBD.)

In addition to first-run movies such as “Oppenheimer” (9/15-17) and “Gran Turismo” (9/22-24), the venue offers 15 nights of footage from Taylor Swift / The Eras Tour, plus an impressive slate of holiday screenings through the end of this year.

Halloween season will feature the “Rialto Mystery 3000 Double Feature Movie Mocking Event,” at midnight on Oct 28. On the bill that evening: “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” and “Carnival of Souls” (both 1962), with “jeering of the movies encouraged”—in the words of the theater’s schedule-card.

And along the same lines, Rialto will screen the crowd-fave “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at midnight on Oct. 21.

“Many people do not realize the historical significance of the movie,” Callahan explained. “After 48 years, it is the longest-running theatrical release in film history and also was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.’”

The next day, Rialto offers a showing of F. W. Murnau’s silent vampire classic “Nosferatu” (1922). That will be accompanied live by Williamsport native Justin Lutz performing his own original score for the film.

“He is doing it as a fundraiser for the theater,” said Callahan. “He came up for our special screening of ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ and fell in love with the space.”

Rialto’s run of Christmas favorites—the George C. Scott “Christmas Carol” (12/15), “Christmas Vacation” (12/16) and “White Christmas” (12/17)—kicks off with a pair of free-admission films on Nov. 25: “Twas the Night Before Christmas” (1977) and “A Year Without Santa Claus” (1974).

But, said Callahan, the venue’s most successful Christmas event is its “Polar Express Adventure.”

“We do two showings on the first Saturday in December, with characters onsite, plus chocolate milk and cookies—and everyone who attends receives a ‘Believe’ jingle bell from Santa himself!”

Since the Polar Express celebration was designed by Callahan and her brother to honor their late parents, it has a bit of history behind it—like so much else at the Rialto.

The popular Canton venue originally opened in 1912 as the 308-seat Crawford Theatre. “A night at the theater was an event that everyone wanted to attend, especially since silent films had a lot of audience participation,” Callahan explained.

Then in 1932, the Crawford was purchased and renamed “Rialto” by Lou Smithgall. Popularly known as "Aunt Lou" around the community, “she travelled by train to Philadelphia each week for over 40 years to bring high-quality film entertainment to the people of Canton,” said Callahan. “She often joked that she was the main babysitter in town.”

Nonetheless, in 1975 the Rialto closed down for movies and was occupied instead by a local church.

“In 1994, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council purchased the theater and refurbished the building to the 154-seat theater that is currently open,” said Callahan. “And on January 1, 2022, Rekindle the Spirit took over ownership, with the official kickoff event under the new management occurring on April 8 that year.”

At the moment, she added, “Movies have still not come back to the way they were pre-COVID, so offering the communities around us alternative programming is critical to the success of the theater. We want to enrich not only the community that we are in, but also those that surround us—by offering a wide variety of events both live and onscreen.

“The Rialto,” she concluded, “is a breathtaking little theater that makes people feel like they are stepping back in time while having the modern conveniences for movie viewing and intimacy when watching a live performance.”

More information is available at www.cantonrialto.org.

