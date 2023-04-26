Danville, Pa. — A massive healthcare merger is underway. Geisinger Health is expected to combine forces with Kaiser Permanente, a California-based healthcare company, and form a not-for-profit community health system, the company announced Wednesday.

Geisinger will not operate as another Kaiser Foundation Hospital, but as its own independent affiliate, to be called Risant Health, according to a release from the company. The hospital will be the first health system to join the new nonprofit system, which will be headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Risant Health is intended to "expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country," states the release. "Risant Health will grow its impact by acquiring and connecting a portfolio of likeminded, nonprofit, value-oriented community-based health systems anchored in their respective communities."

For Geisinger patients, this new system could mean improved technologies and more affordable care, according to Greg. A. Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Permanente. It may also mean investment in new facilities, said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger Health. Ryu will transition to a new role as CEO of Risant Health when the deal closes.

The deal isn't set in stone yet. The companies now await regulatory approval at the state and federal level.

