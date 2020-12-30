Williamsport, Pa. -- The sixth week of the Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local Giveaway, hosted by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has wrapped up.

This week's winners are:

Thao Ten Eyck - $100

$25 Gift Card – Nomad Distilling Co.

$25 Gift Card – E. R. Kinley & Sons Jewelers

$25 Gift Card – Simply Savor on the Fly

$25 Gift Card – Maseto's Deli

Suzette Dymeck - $50

$25 Gift Card – Salon Magnolias

$25 Gift Card – Cheri's House of Flowers

Diana Wolford - $50

$25 Gift Card – Four Friends Vineyard & Winery

$25 Gift Card – Marc Williams Goldsmith

Diane Deremer - $50

$25 Gift Card – Pier 87 Bar & Grill

$25 Gift Card – Backhouse Cafe' Coffee & Tea

This holiday season, supporting local businesses is more important than ever. The Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local Giveaway encourages local shopping.

More chances to win in the New Year!

The promotion will continue January 4 - March 29. Two lucky shoppers will win gift cards in the amount of $100, and $50 in gift cards will be awarded to another six winners, announced weekly.

To register, visit buylocalwinlocal.com and choose one of the five sponsors of the giveaway, including NorthcentralPa.com. Scroll down to the "Round" (if the current round is closed choose "Show Current Round.")

Click the "Enter Your Own" button and upload a photo of your receipt, note the establishment where you shopped and add any caption you like.