Williamsport, Pa. -- The second round of winners for the Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local Giveaway, hosted by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce have been announced!

Winners are:

Megan Wike - $100

$25 Gift Card - Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company

$25 Gift Card - The Bridge Tavern

$25 Gift Card - Basil Wood Fired Kitchen & Lounge

$25 Gift Card - Santinos Jersey Shore

Karen Wright - $50

$25 Gift Card – Le Chocolat

$25 Gift Card – Henry's Bar-B-Q

Anne Marie Huber - $50

$25 Gift Card – Julie's Coffee

$25 Gift Card – Fillippo's Italian Restaurant

Deb Detrick - $50

$25 Gift Card – The Shore Diner

$25 Gift Card – Grigg's Coffee & Peanuts

This holiday season, supporting local businesses is more important than ever. The Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local Giveaway encourages local shopping.

Now through December 28, shoppers can register online to win gift cards in the amount of $100 for one weekly winner, and $50 in gift cards to another three winners. Winners will be announced at the beginning of each week.

To register, visit buylocalwinlocal.com and choose one of the five sponsors of the giveaway, including NorthcentralPa.com. Scroll down to the "Round" (if the current round is closed choose "Show Current Round.")

Click the "Enter Your Own" button and upload a photo of your receipt, note the establishment where you shopped and add any caption you like.

More chances to win in the New Year

The promotion will continue January 4 - March 29. Two lucky shoppers will win gift cards in the amount of $100, and $50 in gift cards will be awarded to another six winners, announced weekly.