Williamsport, Pa. -- The 'Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local' Giveaway continues, as local Lycoming County shoppers continue to win gift card prizes! Hosted by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, the promotion encourages residents to support their local establishments.

January winners include:

Week 7

Lisa Good: $100

$25 Gift Card – Therapy Brewing

$25 Gift Card – Planet Fitness

$25 Gift Card – South Side Dairy Queen

$25 Gift Card – Antiques & Moore/Starvin Marvin's Tack Shop

Sarah Johnson: $100

$25 Gift Card – Holistic Health Center

$25 Gift Card – Snyder’s Nursery

$25 Gift Card – Cheri's House of Flowers

$25 Gift Card – Joe's Pizza

Kimberly Matlack: $50

$25 Gift Card – Hotel Kast

$25 Gift Card – Whitesell Stained Glass

Stara Patts: $50

$25 Gift Card – Joe's Pizza

$25 Gift Card – Hachiko Asian Cuisine

Patricia Herr: $50

$25 Gift Card – Sitcky Elbow

$25 Gift Card – Bar on Market

Wendy Hilborn: $50

$25 Gift Card – Tiadaghton Inn

$25 Gift Card – Shore Diner

Tom Heim: $50

$25 Gift Card – Park Pizza

$25 Gift Card – Billtown Binz

Elaine Heckrote: $50

$25 Gift Card – South Side Pizza

$25 Gift Card – TLC Fitness

Week 8

Susan Smith: $100

$25 Gift Card – Gustonian Gifts

$25 Gift Card – Hull's Landing

$25 Gift Card – Sunshine 6 Packs

$25 Gift Card – Julie's Coffee

Amy Craig: $100

$25 Gift Card - Otto’s Book Store

$25 Gift Card – Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company

$25 Gift Card – Blair Brothers Goldsmiths

$25 Gift Card – Antiques & Moore/Starvin Marvin's Tack Shop

Linda Templin: $50

$25 Gift Card – Callahan's Antiquities

$25 Gift Card – Hachiko Asian Cuisine

Sandy Baker: $50

$25 Gift Card – Peter Herdic House

$25 Gift Card – Backhouse Café Coffee & Tea

Julie Ranck: $50

$25 Gift Card – Aquarius Pool & Patio

$25 Gift Card – Sprinkled Sweet Bakery and Artisan Creamery

Nikki Harsch: $50

$25 Gift Card – Franco's Lounge

$25 Gift Card – The Brickyard Restaurant & Ale House

Susan Fisher: $50

$25 Gift Card - Patinaz

$25 Gift Card – Simply Savor on the Flyer

Alex Gstalder: $50

$25 Gift Card – Liberty Arena/Kaos/Scorz

$25 Gift Card – South Side Dairy Queen

Week 9

Mike Cipriani: $100

$25 Gift Card – J. L. Winters Jewelers

$25 Gift Card – Hoopla's Family Fun & Longshots Grill

$25 Gift Card – Fillippo’s Italian Restaurant

$25 Gift Card – Vinnie’s Italian Eatery

Crystal Harkness: $100

$25 Gift Card – Hotel Kast

$25 Gift Card – Nippenose Tavern

$25 Gift Card – Mileto's Sub Shop

$25 Gift Card – Henry's Bar-B-Q

Kirsten Sedlock: $50

$25 Gift Card – Lang’s Chocolates

$25 Gift Card – Santino’s Jersey Shore

Pricilla McCracken: $50

$25 Gift Card – Le Chocolat

$25 Gift Card – Venture Inn

Brian Mitchell: $50

$25 Gift Card – The Clothier

$25 Gift Card – Haywood's

Nicole Hayes: $50

$25 Gift Card – The Ritz Complex

$25 Gift Card – Newberry Sub Shop

Bekka Smith: $50

$25 Gift Card – Old Corner

$25 Gift Card – Herman & Luthers - Workshop Deli

Carla Myers :$50

$25 Gift Card – Station House

$25 Gift Card – Basil Wood Fired Kitchen & Lounge

Week 10

Ashley Yoder: $100

$25 Gift Card – Gold Leaf Frame Shop

$25 Gift Card – Tony's Delicatessen

$25 Gift Card – Oregon Hill Winery

$25 Gift Card – Salon Magnolias

Susan Kilgus: $100

$25 Gift Card – Smith Jewelers/PA Gem Lab

$25 Gift Card – Gamble Farm Inn

$25 Gift Card – Dolly's Diner/Grigg's Coffee & Peanuts

$25 Gift Card – Casale's Sub Shop

Susan Elliot: $50

$25 Gift Card – PJ Beiters Coins

$25 Gift Card – Southside Restaurant & Pizzeria

Doreen Shuda: $50

$25 Gift Card – Gunzey's Hot Sausage

$25 Gift Card – Holistic Health Center

John Houston: $50

$25 Gift Card – Hotel Manor

$25 Gift Card – TLC Fitness

Laurie Conahan: $50

$25 Gift Card – Up the Crick -Wine & Antiques

$25 Gift Card – Johnson's Café

Sue Overdorf: $50

$25 Gift Card – Bullfrog Brewery

$25 Gift Card – Ed's Market

Jade Walton: $50

$25 Gift Card – Gateway Café

$25 Gift Card – Nevill's Flowers & Shulze House Mansion Venue

Supporting local businesses is more important than ever as hardships from COVID-19 continue to impact the local economy. The 'Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local' Giveaway encourages local shopping.

More chances to win in 2021!

The promotion will continue now through March 29. Two lucky shoppers will win gift cards in the amount of $100, and $50 in gift cards will be awarded to another six winners, announced weekly.

To register, visit buylocalwinlocal.com and choose one of the five sponsors of the giveaway, including NorthcentralPa.com. Scroll down to the "Round" (if the current round is closed choose "Show Current Round.")

Click the "Enter Your Own" button and upload a photo of your receipt, note the establishment where you shopped and add any caption you like.