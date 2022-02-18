Loyalsock Twp., Pa. -- A large crane and semitruck blocked a portion of the parking lot in the TJ Maxx plaza on Tuesday. The equipment was there to help remove a large piece of machinery from the former Open MRI, located next to Little Ceasars Pizza.

The MRI machine was so large workers had to remove the storefront to get it out of the building.

The Williamsport Open MRI location has closed, according to a company spokesperson. Bill Burdett, Loyalsock Township manager, said there is not currently a new tenant for that site.

Meanwhile down the street at 1713 E. Third Street, construction has progressed quickly on Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen. Walls are up, windows are installed, and the structure is under roof. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant will include a drive-thru.

Popeye's, with more than 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and worldwide, is expected to open next month.

Plans continue to move forward for the Chipotle to begin construction at 1955 E. Third Street, next to MedExpress, pending a few construction conditions they need to meet for the lot, including easements for storm water.

NorthcentralPa.com's Melissa Farenish contributed to this story