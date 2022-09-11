Williamsport, Pa. — Numerous businesses were cited for liquor law violations, including selling alcohol during prohibited hours or selling alcohol to a minor, according to police.

The state's Liquor Control Enforcement office received 70 complaints in August for District 6, which covers 11 counties, including Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland. There were 10 violation letters, 27 warnings, four citations and four criminal arrests, according to Sgt. Reeve Mott of the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Bradford County

• Dandy Mini Marts in Wysox, from Sept. 11, 2021 through July 28, 2022: failing to comply with requirements regarding responsible alcohol management.

Clinton County

• Lock Haven Moose Lodge, Jan. 29: submitting an annual report that did not include all required information or contained false or inaccurate information.

Lycoming County

• 220 Pit Stop in Hughesville: selling alcohol between 2-7 a.m. on May 7, 24, 30, and June 2 and 4; selling in excess of 192 ounces of alcohol in a single sale to one person for off-premises consumption on 16 occasions between May 1 and June 12; selling alcohol on two Sundays in May between 2-9 a.m.

Montour County

• Washington Fire Company in Danville, between Feb. 2 and July 12: failing to submit annual reports to the PA Department of Revenue.

• Unida Pizza in Danville, on May 3: supplying false information on application for restaurant liquor license.

Northumberland County

• Friendly Choice Mart Citgo in Mount Carmel, July: selling alcohol between 2-7 a.m.; selling alcohol on four Sundays in July between 2-9 a.m.

Snyder County

• Freeburg Hotel, July 11: selling alcohol to a 19-year-old.

