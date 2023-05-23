Buckhorn, Pa. — After a year of site development and construction, the Buckhorn Sheetz is set to open this week.

The 6 Wedgetown Rd location will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday with a day of festivities and giveaways. Activities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.*

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

The store will include four lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for semi trucks, along with 12 fuel terminals for other vehicles.

The store will also feature 26 free parking spaces, available for overnight parking to truckers. This new location, which will be Sheetz’s 36th store to offer truck diesel fuel lanes, is in close proximity to Interstate 80.

Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, an area nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,100 local agencies and programs, they serve more than 144,000 people in need each month through their two Healthy Food Hubs, located in Harrisburg and Williamsport.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag; bags are limited to one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

*Value of $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card; No purchase is necessary to win, must be present to win and over the age of 18 to enter.

