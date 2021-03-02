Bradford, Pa. – Control Chief Corporation started making industrial remote controls in February, 1971 with eight employees and a commitment to providing innovation and American craftsmanship to customers across the globe. This year, the company is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary and boasts a staff of nearly 50 employees.

“The company was founded on the idea that there had to be a better way after observing an overhead crane operator attempting to communicate with hand signals to a worker attaching a load,” said Managing Partner and Chief Technology Officer Jake Bryner.

“The vision was to come up with a way to allow the worker to control the crane directly and eliminate the possibility of miscommunication, therefore improving safety throughout the facility.”

Bryner said that Control Chief has continued to innovate, switching from early analog electronics to microprocessor-based controls; migrating from tone-based radio communication to modern spread-spectrum radio technology; and integrating highly configurable PC-based controls into their equipment.

“Our first priority is always safety, but constant product development allows us to introduce new and updated products to meet our customers’ needs,” added Bryner.

Control Chief's wireless remote control systems for overhead cranes and locomotives are researched, designed, and built from circuit boards to completion at the company's headquarters at the site of the former Loblaw's Market on Williams Street. The company's success is tied with other markets that depend on wireless control solutions including steel, copper, and grain.

Despite the challenges the previous year presented, Control Chief has led the industry through sales, production, and continued service to customers.

“Control Chief Corporation has built its reputation through strong, long-term relationships with our customers and industry partners. We have a proud history of improving safety and efficiencies in the demanding environments that our industry serves,” said Brian Landries, Managing Partner and Chief Marketing Officer.

“As we work to achieve our corporate vision for the next 50 years, we’re taking a moment to reflect on our past, but more importantly to transform ourselves into an even more innovative, sustainable, customer-focused company for the future.”

“Throughout the last 50 years, the consistent key to success has been our employees,” said Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bean, “Because we produce a highly technical product, highly skilled individuals with attention to detail are critical.”

Bean said that it can be challenging to find people with the right skills, but by creating a family environment, providing good benefits, and respecting and valuing employees and their families, Control Chief has been successful in long term retention.

“We are truly grateful for not only our current employees, but for all those who have contributed to the Control Chief mission in the past,” adds Bean.

The company will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the year with special events for staff, industry, and channel partners.

To send Control Chief best wishes on this momentous milestone in the company’s history, feel free to “Like” Control Chief and post your comment on Facebook.