Muncy, Pa. — Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships celebrated their new Subaru Dealership with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday.

The 55,000 square-foot facility should be just what the dealership needs to support the sales and service on the Subaru line of vehicles, according to Aubrey Alexander, who served as the general contractor of the company's newest facility.

The Subaru dealership moved from its location on Broad Street in Montoursville, where it had been since February of 2014, according to Aubrey. The Kia dealership, currently on Lycoming Creek Road, will move to the Broad Street, Montoursville location in the coming weeks.

"The idea started to form about three years ago," said Aubrey, because they simply needed more space for sales and service. Construction of the new dealership on Alexander Drive in Muncy, just up the road from the Blaise Alexander Chevrolet dealership, took about 15 months to construct.

The spacious service garage is state-of-the art and air conditioned. The dealership boasts a comfortable waiting area, service department, and bright show room floor.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships owns and operates 22 dealerships throughout the region.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.