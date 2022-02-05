Williamsport, Pa. -- Seven Mountains Media has launched a Classic Country “Bigfoot Legends” brand in a fourth market with its debut on six signals in and around Williamsport Pa., according to a press release from radioInsight.

“Bigfoot Legends” is airing on 1050 WLYC Williamsport, 1600 WEJS Jersey Shore, 93.7 W229DM Williamsport, 102.3 W272ED New Columbia, 103.7 W279EF Jersey Shore, and 106.1 W291DR Muncy PA.

The program, "vinatge country," joins the company’s identically branded stations in Elmira NY, State College PA, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

According to the release, Bigfoot Legends Williamsport will feature Todd Steward in mornings. Steward hosted mornings at Country 105.1 WILQ Williamsport from 1984 to 1994 and later served as PD/morning host at 107.9 WPGY in the market. He continues in his primary role as APD/morning host at “Bigfoot Country” 106.5 WCFT-FM Bloomsburg/98.3 WRBG Mifflinburg/100.5 WQBG Elizabethville under the air name ‘Harry Mann’.

Steward's morning co-host Shelly Woods will host middays.

Comic book/graphic novel publisher and former Williamsport personality John ‘Woody’ Shableski will host afternoons, and Neal Bowes will track nights.

Woody said the prospect of working with Todd Steward and Sean O'Mealy was enough to convince him to return to radio. "I left radio at 4:15pm on October 5th in 1998. Handed the key to the station owner and said 'I'm done,'" Woody said in a recent Facebook post. "I really did think I had left it behind. But you never say never, right?"

WLYC and WEJS had been simulcasting WCFT-FM since Seven Mountains acquired the stations in 2020.



