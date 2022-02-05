Williamsport, Pa. -- A new station geared for country music lovers has launched in the northcentral Pa. market, according to an article on radioInsight.

“Bigfoot Legends” by Seven Mountains Media is now in its fourth market with its debut on six signals in and around the Williamsport, Pa. region

According to Lance Venta, publisher of radioInsight, “Bigfoot Legends” is airing on the following stations:

1050 WLYC Williamsport

1600 WEJS Jersey Shore

93.7 W229DM Williamsport

102.3 W272ED New Columbia

103.7 W279EF Jersey Shore

106.1 W291DR Muncy

The program, "vinatge country," joins the company’s identically branded stations in Elmira NY, State College PA, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the article.

Todd Steward will kick off mornings on Bigfoot Legends in mornings.

"Steward hosted mornings at Country 105.1 WILQ Williamsport from 1984 to 1994 and later served as PD/morning host at 107.9 WPGY in the market. He continues in his primary role as APD/morning host at “Bigfoot Country” 106.5 WCFT-FM Bloomsburg/98.3 WRBG Mifflinburg/100.5 WQBG Elizabethville under the air name ‘Harry Mann’," Venta wrote.

Steward's morning co-host Shelly Woods will host middays will be hosted by Shelly Woods, Steward's morning co-host.

Former Williamsport personality John ‘Woody’ Shableski will host afternoons, and Neal Bowes will host evenings.

In addition to his radio gig, Woody is "an advocate of graphic novels who works with librarians, educators, booksellers, and industry professionals to help foster the joy of reading," according to Twitter.

Woody said the prospect of working with Todd Steward and Sean O'Mealy was enough to convince him to return to radio. "I left radio at 4:15pm on October 5th in 1998. Handed the key to the station owner and said 'I'm done,'" Woody said in a recent Facebook post. "I really did think I had left it behind. But you never say never, right?"

WLYC and WEJS had been simulcasting WCFT-FM since Seven Mountains acquired the stations in 2020, according to radioInsight.

Correction Lance Venta is the author of the radioInsight article sourced in this article. The original version of this article referred to a press release.



