Pennsylvania Furnace, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Timber Show kicked off today with more 60 exhibitors showing off their forest product related machinery and equipment, technology advancements, financial options, and business assistance programs. Pennsylvania is the leading hardwood-producing state in the U.S., so naturally the Timber Show is an amazing setting to learn about the industry and network with forest product companies throughout the state.

Admission and parking for this event are free.

The show will be held at Penn State's Ag Progress Days site at 2710 West Pine Grove Road, Pennsylvania Furnace on Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show site is located just nine miles southwest of State College on Pa. Route 45. The venue boasts 55 acres of exhibition grounds, including both indoor and outdoor exhibit options and "in-the-woods" equipment demonstrations.

Please note that all participants must follow Penn State's COVID-19 guidelines, which includes wearing face coverings indoors, physical distancing of 6 feet, and enhanced sanitation procedures.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 2,700 forest products companies and over 500,000 forest landowners. The show attracts loggers, sawmills, value-added processors, and forest landowners.

A new addition for 2021 is the Timber Strong Career and Employment Expo, where participating exhibitors can discuss career opportunities with visitors. The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days of the show.

Audience members are encouraged to stop by the Ag Choice Building on the corner of West 6th and Main Street to register for a door prize, including Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, premium wood pellets, gift cards to Lowes and Home Depot, and a Pennsylvania Marketing Bulletin subscription.

For more information about exhibitors, show maps, schedules, and more, please visit the Timber Show webpage.