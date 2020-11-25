Harrisburg, Pa. – Bars and restaurants in the Commonwealth are advised to adhere to tonight’s alcohol order to mitigate the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The governor and health secretary have mandated that no alcohol sales occur between 5 p.m. on Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving day.

The order applies to the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries, private club, and private catered events. Take-out alcohol sales may continue.

"The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Officers will have sufficient amount of officers working to continue to conduct compliance checks throughout the Commonwealth," said Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Cpl. Brent Miller.

BLCE Officers work alongside local law enforcement, personnel from the departments of Agriculture and State, and the PA liquor control board to ensure compliance of the Governor’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, according to Miller.

"A licensed liquor establishment that violates the order may face administrative citation and could potentially put an establishment’s liquor license at risk," he added.

Whether through the citation process or upon application for renewal, a bar or restaurant in violation of tonight's oder may pay for it.

Fondly known as "Drinksgiving," "Drunksgiving," or "Thanksgiving eve," the night has the potential to be as big as St. Patrick’s Day or Super Bowl Sunday for bars and restaurants, according to Upserve.com. College students are home from school, family and friends reunite, and most have Thanksgiving day off.

Bar and restaurant owners likely didn't expect to exceed last year's sales figures during the current COVID-19 pandemic, but with the new mandate that will allow only for take-out orders this evening, revenues from this normally busy night will plummet.

In addition to the alcohol sales restrictions, the Wolf administration has stepped up enforcement of other orders, including:

Out of state travel

Mask-wearing

Business Safety, including telework, occupancy, cleaning, social distancing

Restaurant Mitigation, including occupancy, masking, social distancing, self-certification

Gathering limits

School attestation and mitigation

Read the governor's updated COVID-19 mitigation orders here.