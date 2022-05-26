Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman has been named as one of the highest-ranked financial advisors in the country, according to industry publications.

Barron’s and Forbes again recognized Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and Founding Partner of Hudock Capital Group, among the highest-ranked financial advisors in Pennsylvania and America.

In March, Barron’s included Hudock in its 2022 list of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, including Hudock among 48 Financial Advisors it recognized in Pennsylvania.

In April, Forbes released its 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, naming Hudock as one of the top Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania.

This follows Forbes release in February of its America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list, in which it named Hudock as one of the Top Ten Women Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania.

This is the thirteenth year that Barron’s has named Hudock one of America’s Top Financial Advisors and the third year that Forbes has included Hudock in its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.

Barron’s covers U.S. financial information, market developments, and relevant statistics. The publication releases this list annually to recognize leading financial advisors within the industry on the basis of the volume of assets under management, revenues produced, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based upon an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.

Hudock, who holds both the Certified Investment Management Analyst and Certified Portfolio Manager professional designations, has more than four decades of experience in the wealth management industry.

“I am humbled by this recognition and deeply grateful for our clients’ trust and confidence," Hudock said. " I share this recognition with our talented team of professionals who focus every day on delivering our unique brand of a purpose-driven client experience.”

In addition to personally focusing on the needs of high-net-worth individuals and families, Hudock’s philosophy of strategic, philanthropic community support is a core value of the firm. Hudock and her team consistently support a variety of arts, health and educational non-profit organizations.

Haddock is a member of the Board of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts and has served as a Trustee on the Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees, a member of the Boards of WVIA Public TV & Radio, the Community Arts Center, the Susquehanna Health Foundation, Bloomsburg University’s Foundation Board, the First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, the Williamsport Lycoming Foundation, the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Pershing Advisor Solutions Advisor Council.

