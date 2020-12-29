Jersey Shore, Pa. – Bald Birds Brewing Company located in Jersey Shore, which just opened in September, is the recipient of a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant.

The $1 million grant will help transition the shipping-and-distribution warehouse currently owned by Bald Birds Brewing Co. to a 153,000 square foot brewery and events center. Bald Birds opened its doors to the public in September and, despite the challenges of COVID-19, it has become a favorite spot among locals.

“Upon completion, the facility will be unrivaled in our region, and likely statewide,” said State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23). “This funding will help expedite the site’s development and equipment purchases, as well as the economic opportunity within the community.”

At the core of the project is a state-of-the-art manufacturing, product-packaging and shipping enterprise that will help position Lycoming County as one of the state’s leaders in the nations craft beer industry.

“This grant will be a game-changer in advancing the development of Bald Birds Brewery’s Jersey Shore facility,” said Bald Birds Brewing Co-owner Joe Feerrar. “It will give us the ability to fast track the large-scale brewing and packaging operations, and with that, create new jobs and economic opportunities for the local community.”

"Our vision for this project was to help make it a regional destination and something the local community could be proud to call its own. We can’t begin to express our appreciation to Senator Yaw for his support and advocacy throughout this process,” Feerrar added.

“This project will bring about a great amount of opportunity for Lycoming County and many surrounding communities,” Yaw added. “It represents a significant local investment that will provide returns for both the state and our region. I look forward to seeing this project move forward.”