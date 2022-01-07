A curious correlation caught the attention of twitter and academic researchers this month: As COVID-19 cases increased in the U.S., the number of bad reviews claiming "no scent" on Yankee Candles increased.

Since the recent surge in COVID-19 cases surrounding the 2021 Holiday season, the review section for Yankee Candles products on Amazon was flooded with complaints from customers claiming they were unable to smell the candles.

Yankee Candle Company is a popular brand of candles based out of Massachusetts. The company is known for producing long-lasting quality candles. Part of Yankee Candle's popularity is the wide variety of scents offered in their candles, so it's not surprising customers would be upset if they were unable to smell their new candle. What is surprising, however, is the link between candle scent complaints and COVID.

People took to twitter to discuss the strange coincidence of bad Yankee Candle reviews and the increase in COVID-19 cases, pointing out that a common symptom of the virus is a loss of smell.

Nick Beauchamp, an assistant professor of political science at Northeastern University, posted a graph showing the increases in smell-related Yankee Candle review side-by-side with increases in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Kate Petrova, a research assistant with the Harvard Study of Adult Development at Bryn Mawr College, decided to put the twitter speculation to the test by looking at over 20,000 Amazon reviews of the candles. Her data, published by the Washington Post, supported the theory, showing that before 2020, reviews of the top scented candles hovered between 4 and 4½ stars, year after year. Since January 2020, however, those grades have fallen roughly one full star.

While it's unfortunate so many candle customers were unable to enjoy their favorite cozy candles this year, it's also a reminder that COVID-19 can have lasting consequences for those infected. Over 1 million people in the United States have lost their sense of smell, according to the latest data.

So, the next time you decide to light your favorite candle and get cozy, pay attention to your nose. If you can't smell the candle, it may not be Yankee Candle's fault.