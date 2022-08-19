Harrisburg — On August 16, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that he is heading a multi-state lawsuit against Mariner Finance.

Allegedly, Mariner charged its customers for hidden add-on products that the customer did not agree to or know about. The hidden charges added anywhere between hundreds and thousands of dollars to borrowers' owed amounts.

In addition to Pennsylvania's Attorney General, the Attorneys General of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, and Washington have joined in filing the lawsuit.

Hidden add-ons, Mariner's top alleged offense, are deceptive and violate multiple consumer protection laws.

According to the Attorney General's office, Mariner charged Pennsylvanians $19.5 million for add-ons between 2015 and 2018, with another $8 million in interest gained from these hidden premiums.

“Products consumers never asked for and often didn’t realize they’d been signed up for were tacked on to a kind of loan that we already know people struggle to pay back,” explained AG Shapiro.

The lawsuit alleges that Mariner Finance employees either don’t mention the add-on products to consumers or blatantly misrepresent them. Sometimes, Mariner employees allegedly coerced customers into accepting add-ons by claiming that they are required to obtain a loan, or claimed that the add-ons were free or cheaper than they actually were. Additionally, the Attorney General's office said, customers who had explicitly rejected any add-ons were charged for them regardless.

The lawsuit also alleges that Mariner has engaged in illegal tactics to extend credit to new clients. Marketing claims from the lender stated that clients can visit a Mariner Financial branch and leave with a check on the same day.

This claim has some truth to it. Mariner is accused of mailing hundreds of thousands of unsolicited "live checks" to random people. Once the checks are cashed, Mariner was said to aggressively push the target to refinance and take on additional debt with hidden add-ons.

A customer from Harrisburg told the Attorney General's office that a Mariner employee took her to a little room with a computer containing loan documents. The client said, “It wasn’t until I got home that I realized my monthly payment was really high. I looked through my paperwork and realized I’d been charged for three forms of insurance I didn’t want.”

Mariner is owned by a Wall Street private equity fund managed by Warburg Pincus LLC. When Warburg purchased Mariner in 2013, it had 57 branches in seven states. Now, Mariner has more than 480 branches in 27 states, managing over $2 billion in loans.

The current lawsuit is asking the court to order:

Full restitution to all borrowers affected by unlawful practices

Repayment of unlawfully gained profits

Mariner to rescind or reform all contracts and loan agreements affected by unlawful practices

Cessation of hidden add-on products, random check mailings, and other predatory practices

Mariner currently has 39 branches in Pennsylvania. Anyone who believes that they have been a victim of illegal practices should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by phone at 1-800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

