Per a summary by the Chamber of Commerce, the new COVID-19 relief bill includes the following specifications:
- Extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and adds deductibility for PPP expenses
- Gives businesses experiencing severe revenue reductions an opportunity to apply for a second draw PPP loan
- Includes 501(c)(6) organizations for eligibility
- $15 billion in funding for entertainment venues, movie theaters, and museums that are experiencing significant revenue loss
- Reopening America
- $8 billion for vaccine distribution
- $20 billion to assist states with testing
- $20 billion distribution from existing provider relief fund
- Ends CARES Act emergency powers for the Federal Reserve
- Rescinds $429 billion in unused funds provided by the CARES Act for the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities and terminates these facilities as intender in the CARES Act.
- Stimulus checks -- $600 for both adults and dependents with safeguards to prohibit illegal aliens from receiving payment
- Temporarily extends a number of unemployment programs created by CARES Act that expire Dec. 31, 2020
- $10 billion for grants to childcare centers to help providers safely reopen
- $4 billion for substance abuse – significant progress made over past several years on opioid addiction has been reversed because of impact of COVID lockdowns
- $82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with reopening for in-person learning that also includes $2.75 billion in designated funds for private K through 12 education
- $25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance for individuals who lost their source of income during the pandemic
- Extends the eviction moratorium until January 31, 2021
- $7 billion in broadband funding that includes
- Nearly $2 billion to replace foreign manufactured broadband equipment that poses national security threats
- $300 million to build out rural broadband
- $250 million for telehealth
- $45 billion for transportation, including
- Provides funding for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a program that serves over 700,000 older Americans monthly
- $13 billion to support our farmers and agriculture sector
- Enhances assistance under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to support specialty crop, non-specialty crop, livestock, dairy, and poultry producers
- Gives discretionary authority to the Secretary to support producers of biofuels, producers of organics or value-added products, and timber harvesting and hauling businesses
- Additional funding is directed to programs that support local producers and new and beginning farmers, dairy producers, dairy processors via reimbursement for donated dairy products, fisheries, textile mills, agricultural research, small and medium size meat processors, and to state departments of agriculture for farm stress programs
- Extends important public health programs for three years, including community health centers - eliminating several funding cliffs over next several years
- Ends surprise medical billing
- True and honest cost estimate for patients three days prior to scheduled procedure
- Arbitration – independent dispute resolution process with no benchmark rate and multiple factors (but not government program reimbursement rates) which can be considered in arbitration process
- Supports Front Line Health Care Providers by injecting billions of dollars into Medicare physician pay in 2021 and heading off payment cuts due to be enacted next year
- Improves support for Rural and Underserved Health Care
- Tax extenders package includes permanence for some policies, multi-year extensions for others and eliminates outdated or misguided policies
- Makes meals deductible business expense for 2 years
- Technical corrections to USMCA
- Energy package includes provisions such as promoting carbon capture and utilization, ending reliance on critical minerals from foreign countries, and creating commercial opportunities for advanced nuclear technologies.
- Includes Intel reauthorization
- Includes pipeline reauthorization as well as bipartisan agreement to reform aircraft certification process
- Includes WRDA Reauthorization