Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is hosting a complimentary webinar for small businesses today at 2 p.m. to discuss what the new COVID-19 stimulus bill might mean for you.

U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, Neil Bradley, and Content Director at CO— and host of a Chamber Blueprint series, Jeanette Mulvey to learn insider knowledge on relief provisions for small businesses, and how to take advantage of federal aid funds.

Also, a Q&A session will allow you to ask questions.

Per a summary by the Chamber of Commerce, the new COVID-19 relief bill includes the following specifications:

Extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and adds deductibility for PPP expenses

Gives businesses experiencing severe revenue reductions an opportunity to apply for a second draw PPP loan

Includes 501(c)(6) organizations for eligibility

$15 billion in funding for entertainment venues, movie theaters, and museums that are experiencing significant revenue loss

Reopening America

~ $20 billion for purchase of vaccines that will make the vaccine available at no charge for anyone who needs it

$8 billion for vaccine distribution

$20 billion to assist states with testing

$20 billion distribution from existing provider relief fund

Ends CARES Act emergency powers for the Federal Reserve

Rescinds $429 billion in unused funds provided by the CARES Act for the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities and terminates these facilities as intender in the CARES Act.

Stimulus checks -- $600 for both adults and dependents with safeguards to prohibit illegal aliens from receiving payment

Temporarily extends a number of unemployment programs created by CARES Act that expire Dec. 31, 2020

~ Provide unemployed individuals an additional $300 per week for 10 weeks from December 26, 2020-March 14, 2021

~ Extends and phases-out PUA, which is a temporary federal program covering self-employed and gig workers, to March 14 (after which no new applicants) through April 5, 2021

$10 billion for grants to childcare centers to help providers safely reopen

$4 billion for substance abuse – significant progress made over past several years on opioid addiction has been reversed because of impact of COVID lockdowns

$82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with reopening for in-person learning that also includes $2.75 billion in designated funds for private K through 12 education

$25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance for individuals who lost their source of income during the pandemic

Extends the eviction moratorium until January 31, 2021

$7 billion in broadband funding that includes

Nearly $2 billion to replace foreign manufactured broadband equipment that poses national security threats

$300 million to build out rural broadband

$250 million for telehealth

$45 billion for transportation, including

~ $16 billion for another round of airline employee and contractor payroll support

~ $14 billion for transit

~ $10 billion for highways

~ $2 billion for intercity buses

~ $2 billion for airports

~ $1 billion for Amtrak

· Increases SNAP benefits by 15% for six months, but does not expand eligibility, and requires the Secretary to issue a report on redemption rate and unexpended balances

Provides funding for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a program that serves over 700,000 older Americans monthly

$13 billion to support our farmers and agriculture sector

Enhances assistance under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to support specialty crop, non-specialty crop, livestock, dairy, and poultry producers

Gives discretionary authority to the Secretary to support producers of biofuels, producers of organics or value-added products, and timber harvesting and hauling businesses

Additional funding is directed to programs that support local producers and new and beginning farmers, dairy producers, dairy processors via reimbursement for donated dairy products, fisheries, textile mills, agricultural research, small and medium size meat processors, and to state departments of agriculture for farm stress programs

