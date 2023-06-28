Danville, Pa. — After a grand opening that drew hundreds last week, the owner of a local mushroom farm realized public interest in his business was much greater than he anticipated.

Now, Kyle Beaver is planning to host an online tour of Ten Mile Mushrooms Thursday for everyone who missed the opening or wanted a more in-depth study of the complicated and curious process of growing fungi.

The tour, which will be live on Facebook at 7 p.m., will showcase the new 7,200-square-foot facility where Beaver and his employees transform cells of mycelium into thousands of pounds of mushrooms. The tour also coincides with the start of Beaver's GoFundMe titled "Small Farm, Big Dreams!"

It's a fundraising push to finish the project, which saw building and construction costs sharply rise during COVID, Beaver explained. The goal is to raise $15,000 to complete the final aspects of the new farm on Snydertown Road.

Once that's completed, Beaver hopes to expand his operation and hire additional employees. Most of his business comes from selling starter blocks to small farms that want to start or expand their own mushroom business, but he also sells single grow kits for individual customers.

Ten Mile Mushroom also has stands at several farmer's markets in the region, including the Williamsport Growers Market, Forks Farm in Benton, and the Ferry Street Growers' Market in Danville.

It's a far cry from just a few years ago, when Beaver decided to start a small, side hustle in his basement in 2018. Everything he learned about mushroom growing was self-taught, and despite numerous setbacks — which happen often when working with microscopic cells and spores — he persisted and perfected his craft.

Related reading: Making mushrooms mainstream, farming for the future

It came at an opportune time, Beaver admitted.

"It's a scene that's exploding and it's gaining popularity," he said. "Because of the internet and people's fascination with mushrooms in general, they've become mainstream."

Even so, mushrooms are still a curiosity to many, Beaver noted. He often fields questions at the farmers markets about the variety of mushrooms he brings.

"People often come up to our table and say, 'Hey, what are they? what can I do with that?'" he said.

That's part of what he hopes to answer with his live tour Thursday, which will include a question-and-answer portion. In the near future, Beaver is also planning to host Master Growing classes and gatherings at the farm.

For more information about the farm and to order any of the products online, visit the Ten Mile Mushroom website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.