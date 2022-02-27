Washington, D.C. -- On Thursday, Feb. 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced upcoming funding and grant opportunities for meat and poultry processors.

The $215 million total includes $150 million in grants for startups and expansions in meat and poultry processing; $40 million for workplace development and training; and $25 million for technical assistance for applicants and others seeking resources related to meat and poultry processing.

Funding for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program has been taken from American Rescue Plan Act coffers. Grants up to $25 million each are available for construction, expansion of existing facilities, equipment acquisitions, and other related purposes.

The USDA is especially interested in receiving applications from small farms and ranches; beginner farmers and ranchers; tribes and tribal producers; socially disadvantaged producers; veterans; and others from underserved communities and populations.

To provide more information about the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, the USDA will host two webinars: one on February 28 at 2 p.m. with a program overview and a follow-up on March 7 at 2 p.m. about the application process and requirements.

To register for a webinar, find application materials, or submit a question, visit the MPPEP website.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on April 11, 2022, through www.grants.gov.

NIFA's workforce training funds will primarily be allocated to community, junior, and technical colleges with programs specifically for meat and poultry processing. A Request for Applications will be published in April.