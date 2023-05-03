The River Rat Brew Trail is adding another beer this month. Stop in for a taste at any of the nine participating breweries in the area.

To match the 2023 Trail Passport theme, the new brew will be called “Super Beeroes” and will be a Hazy IPA style, made with Cascade, Citra, and HBC-586 Hops. The new creation was brewed with Kviek Hornindal yeast, which produces intense tropical flavors and aromas of fresh pineapple, tangerine, and mango.

Coming in at 5.2% ABV, Super Beeroes will be released exclusively at the nine collaborating breweries on May 18. It will remain available while supplies last at each location.

The nine participating breweries are: Covered Bridge Brewhaus (Shamokin), Eclipse Craft Brewing Company (Sunbury), Hidden Stories Brewing Company (Sunbury), Jackass Brewing Company (Lewisburg), Lost Mine-d Brewing Company and Restaurant (Shamokin), Marley’s Brewery and Grille (Bloomsburg), Old Forge Brewing Company (Danville), Rock God Brewing Company (Danville) & Rusty Rail Brewing Company (Mifflinburg).

Breweries first gathered at Jackass Brewing Company in Lewisburg on March 21 to lay out details for the new brew. The actual brewing was conducted by the entire group at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg on April 17 in a full-day event. “It’s a real privilege to work in this industry, and it was an honor to host all these local brewers for this collaboration,” remarked Logan Powell, the Head Brewer at Rusty Rail Brewing Company. “I have great respect for everybody involved and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our hard work.”

The River Rat Brew Trail is a joint creation of the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB), and is comprised of fifteen enterprising breweries located in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. Executive Directors of each Bureau, Otto Kurecian (CMVB) and Andrew Miller (SRVVB), were thrilled to have the collaboration come together this year.

“We first reached out to our five local brewers in 2015 with the idea of starting a Brew Trail. Here we are eight years later and we now have 15 breweries on the Trail. Besides tripling in size, we are beyond excited that our group’s delicious collaboration beer is almost ready to be tapped.”

Craft beer enthusiasts who would like to experience the full Brew Trail are encouraged to purchase a 2023 River Rat Brew Trail passport, which is valid now through Oct. 31.

Passports are $35 and include a set of apparel and merchandise prizes upon completing all fifteen stops. An Enhanced Passport Experience package is also available for purchase. This package includes a passport as well as a seat at the table for an exclusive five course brewer’s dinner, which will be held on Sept. 29 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.

Each course will feature a specially selected 5 oz. beer pairing. Five Trail brewers will be in attendance to introduce their brew and pairing. The meal will also include one 16 oz. Rusty Rail beer. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the brewers and learn more about their creations. Enhanced Passport sales are limited to fifty attendees.

To learn more about Brew Trail or purchase a passport, please visit RiverRatBrewTrail.com.

