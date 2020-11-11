Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is still offering grant funding to help small businesses, including farms, complete energy efficiency and pollution prevention projects.

Pennsylvania farmers and other small business owners with 100 or fewer full-time employees are eligible for the grants. Projects must save the business a minimum of $500 and 25% annually in energy consumption or pollution-related expenses.

Natural resource protection projects are exempt from these minimums. Projects must be able to quantify sediment and nutrient reductions in nearby waterways.

Businesses can apply for 50% matching funds for equipment or materials up to $7,000 when adopting energy-efficient or pollution prevention equipment or processes. Applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be accepted until fiscal year 2020-21 funds are exhausted, or Monday, April 12, 2021 - whichever comes first.

For more information and to apply, please click here.