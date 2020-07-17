Harrisburg, Pa. -- In an effort to support Pennsylvania's agriculture industry by helping new farmers establish their businesses, applications are now open for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program.

The program was created by Senate Bill 478/Act 65 of 2019. It provides incentives for landowners who lease or sell land, buildings, and equipment to beginning farmers. Landowners will receive a one-time personal income tax credit for the sale of a multi-year lease of property.

In order to qualify, all leases must be enforced through written agreements with property sales at fair market value.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), in coordination with the Departments of Agriculture and Revenue, will allocate up to $5 million in tax year 2020, and up to $6 million annually through the 2030 tax year for credits.

Applications for the tax credit can be filed at esa.dced.state.pa.us. Complete program guidelines, eligibility, and application instructions can be found on DCED’s website.

“I have heard many times that the top challenge facing new farmers is finding affordable farmland,” said Senator Gene Yaw, who grew up on his family’s farm in Cascade Township.

“The tax credits provided under this new program will reward landowners who help new farmers get started. None of our neighboring states offer a similar tax credit program, so this is a great way to show the agriculture community that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

“For every farmer under the age of 35 in Pennsylvania there are four farmers over the age of 65,” Sen. Yaw added. “Of the 7.7 million acres of farmland across Pennsylvania, 41 percent is managed by a farmer 55 years of age or older and 11 percent of that land is expected to transfer in the next five years.”