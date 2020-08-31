Application window opens for Lycoming County small business COVID-19 relief funds
Lycoming County, Pa. -- The application window for Lycoming County small businesses to apply to receive part of a grant the county received to assist them with COVID-19 expenses opens today, Aug. 31
Applications for the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funds will be accepted from Aug. 31 through Sept. 18.
Grants of $5,000 to $50,000 are available for small businesses in the county that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide business closure. The funds do not have to be repaid.
Funds can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to December 30, 2020 including operating costs, rent, mortgage interest, utility payments, eligible capital expenses, COVID-19 mitigation plans, food loss, outdoor dining equipment, and more. Invoiced documentation is required.
Three virtual Zoom meetings will be held on Sept. 2 for small businesses to learn more about the programs and to ask questions.
8 a.m.
Meeting ID: 926 5320 2503
Call-in: 1-267-831-0333
U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282
1 p.m.
Meeting ID: 958 7572 9507
Call-in: 1-267-831-0333
U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282
6 p.m.
Meeting ID: 976 9401 7821
Call-in: 1-267-831-0333
U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282
SEDA-COG is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.
Learn more about the application process here.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
