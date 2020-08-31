Lycoming County, Pa. -- The application window for Lycoming County small businesses to apply to receive part of a grant the county received to assist them with COVID-19 expenses opens today, Aug. 31

Applications for the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funds will be accepted from Aug. 31 through Sept. 18.

Grants of $5,000 to $50,000 are available for small businesses in the county that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide business closure. The funds do not have to be repaid.

Funds can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to December 30, 2020 including operating costs, rent, mortgage interest, utility payments, eligible capital expenses, COVID-19 mitigation plans, food loss, outdoor dining equipment, and more. Invoiced documentation is required.

Three virtual Zoom meetings will be held on Sept. 2 for small businesses to learn more about the programs and to ask questions.

8 a.m. https://lycomingcountypa.zoom.us/j/92653202503 Meeting ID: 926 5320 2503 Call-in: 1-267-831-0333 U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282 1 p.m. https://lycomingcountypa.zoom.us/j/95875729507 Meeting ID: 958 7572 9507 Call-in: 1-267-831-0333 U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282 6 p.m. https://lycomingcountypa.zoom.us/j/97694017821 Meeting ID: 976 9401 7821 Call-in: 1-267-831-0333 U.S. Toll-free: 833-548-0282

SEDA-COG is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.