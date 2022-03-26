Williamsport, Pa — The Miele family is taking over ownership of Any Event as they add their event and party planning expertise to the same staff that has served the community for years.

Bringing people together, whether they're planning a large or small event, is at the core of Any Event Party Rental’s values.

The experienced staff at Any Event Party Rentals enjoy working with individuals and businesses from Lycoming and surrounding counties. They offer up to a 70-mile delivery radius, set up and take down, and can help make your event stress-free.

Any Event Party Rentals has an ever-expanding inventory of tents that can hold up to 500 guests, tables in a variety of shapes and sizes, chairs options that fit your style, dance floors, China dinnerware, more than 80 colors and sizes of linens, custom draping, and so much more.

“Since 1991, Any Event Party Rentals and Sales has been a family-owned business that takes pride in quality, service, and reliability,” said Alexandra Miele, Manager of Any Event Party Rentals and Sales. “I am honored to continue the tradition by joining a wonderful crew. We look forward to overseeing business as we make your upcoming events, big or small, special for all for another 30 years.”

To learn more about Any Event’s offerings, visit the website or stop by the temporary showroom at 535 E. Third St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or Saturdays by appointment.

A new showroom is in progress at 1310 Commerce Park Drive and will be open to the public in the coming months.

To start planning your next party, call 570-321-RENT or visit the Any Event website.



