The annual Spring Fling will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Danville, Pa. — Spring Fling returns to Mill Street this Saturday with a day-long celebration of the foods, sites, and sounds that make Danville a special place.

The streets of downtown Danville are closed to traffic for this family-friendly festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown businesses, plus more than 200 vendors from central Pennsylvania and surrounding states, converge for this fun outdoor event. The event is also a showcase of the area's nonprofit organizations and demonstrates the giving spirit of the community by raising awareness and funds for their causes.

Vendors and activities will be located on Mill, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, East Market and Lower Mulberry streets in downtown Danville. 

Parking is free on nearby streets and lots.

