According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, drivers will face an increase in toll fees to travel the PA Turnpike system in 2022.

A 5% increase will officially begin once the clock strikes midnight on January 1. For the first time in six years the annual PA Turnpike toll increase will be less than a 6% increase.

The toll increase includes all E-ZPass and Pennsylvania Turnpike rates for the entire state system, excluding only PA Turnpike 576 West of Pittsburgh.

Passenger vehicle tolls will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and for toll by plate customers the rate will increase from $3.90 to $4.10.

Class-5 tractor trailer tolls will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and $26.60 to $28 for Toll by Plate customers.

Drivers can expect the westbound Delaware River Bridge toll to increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and $8.20 to $8.70 for Toll by Plate customers.

In 2007, Pennsylvania Act 44 was enacted requiring the PTC to provide PennDOT with an annual $450 million in care for highways, bridges, and public transit. Then, in 2013, Act 89 modified the financials dedicating the entire amount solely to public transit with highway and bridges payments coming from the state’s general fund.

In July 2021, the PTC made its final $450 million dollar payment and beginning in 2022 annual payments will be reduced to $50 million dollars that will continue until July 2057.

E-ZPass can anticipate to continue paying the lowest toll rates throughout the state saving up to 60% as an E-ZPass customers. The PTC has a “PA Toll Pay” smartphone app where E-ZPass customers can easily manage and update their accounts within the app while Toll by Plate customers can create an autopay account for their travels and save 15%.

