Harrisburg, Pa. – Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Contract for Change, a program run by Anheuser Busch, is funding $500,000 in grants to help farmers transition to organic production in partnership with California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). Farmers wanting to transition to organic farming may be eligible for a $5,000 grant through this program.

Eligibility requirements

Farmers of all crop types that are eligible for organic certification can apply. Cannabis and hemp production are not eligible.

Applicants must reside and farm within the U.S. or U.S. territories.

A minimum of three years in production is required - applications must include three Schedule F tax returns.

Every applicant must demonstrate an intention to farm organically.

Funding can only be used to support a transition to USDA NOP certified organic production.

Every applicant must agree to submit a report at the end of the grant period and check in regarding the organic status of fields for three years following the receipt of the grant.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

Funding priorities: Farmers with these characteristics will be more likely to receive funding.

At least five years of experience

Underrepresented populations, including women, people of color, veterans, people with disabilities

Demonstrates financial need

Has a demonstrated interest in organic production

Has a plan for transitioning to organic or a means to develop a plan

New to organic farming

Less than one percent of America's farmland is organic, and transitioning to certified organic is a long, expensive ordeal.

Applications for grants are currently open, and will close on November 27, 2020.