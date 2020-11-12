Montoursville, Pa. – After suspending all flights from the Williamsport Regional Airport in October, American Airlines has reportedly ended all commercial flights to and from IPT. Richard Howell, executive director of Williamsport Regional Airport confirmed the news to the Sun Gazette on Thursday.

The airline debuted the maiden flight from Williamsport to Charlotte, N.C. on August 18. Two days later services were suspended.

The decision on the suspension was a "result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act," stated American Airlines in a news release.

"The big word here is suspending," Howell said in August, still hopeful at that point that CARES Act funding would boost the airline. At that time Howell said that American Airlines was "not pulling out of the market."

The question now is whether a different airline carrier will consider adding IPT.

The airport received $17 million in CARES Act funding before American Airlines suspended flights.

On October 6, 2019, the airport hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to reveal the new terminal and tower. The ceremony also commemorated 90 years of aviation service to the area.

Howell has not responded to NorthcentralPa.com's request for comment.