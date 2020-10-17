It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...an autonomous security drone flying around your home while you're not there!

Amazon's security company, Ring, recently released the details of their latest creation: The Always Home Cam. Ring described the new cam as an "autonomous indoor security camera" which will fly around a home while the homeowner is away.

The Cam is completely autonomous, but it can be programmed to fly according to specific routes around the home, as well. Owners can build a map of their home and assign specific viewpoints for the camera like a kitchen stove or bedroom. Additionally, the Cam can be directed to fly or programmed to fly when a disturbance occurs or the home alarm system is triggered.

The drone has charging station which it returns to automatically when it needs to charge. While charging, the camera's vie wis blocked and it cannot record.

When in flight, the drone makes a soft sound so it is clear the drone is recording. Using new technology, the drone can adeptly navigate through obstacles and avoid hitting objects, pets, or fragile items while it moves around the home. It also has enclosed propellers to avoid causing any injuries.

The Always Home Cam can be liked up with a home's Ring Doorbell Alarm system, so homeowners can access video of the outside and inside of their home at the same time.

The new Cam drone will not be available to consumers until next year.