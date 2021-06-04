The international conglomerate Amazon has announced it will no longer test its employees for marijiuana.

Evolving legislation and public opinion nationwide has pushed Amazon to become the second-largest private company to alter its policies regarding marijuana.

Washington State is the home of Amazon and was one of the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.

Amazon has mentioned they will continue to do impairment checks on employees for such things as alcohol or any other illegal substances.

“In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use,” a blog post reads.

In March, a former employee at Amazon in New York sued the company claiming he was terminated because he tested positive for marijuana, despite the fact the city had banned employers in 2020 from being able to test for marijuana.