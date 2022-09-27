The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from 3pm-4pm only. We can show you any remaining firearms after noontime on Friday. All handguns require a background check under state and federal requirements. A complete list of firearms is at the end of the listing.

This is probably one of the most unique, if not one of the largest sales we have had to date. It definitely is the one with the most unique items! It actually is like visiting a museum! Just read on to see the variety of items we have (not all items available are listed below) but it will give you a great idea what to expect.

Now for the important things. This sale will be held at 604 Shuttle Hill Road in Muncy, PA 17756. This sale is in a development with very narrow streets, so we are going to try and run the sale traffic like the neighborhood does when they are conducting their yearly yard sale. Traffic will need to enter Shuttle Hill Rd directly off of Quarry Rd which is just off of Main Street by taking a left just slightly east of the HOPE Church sign on Main Street. Once you enter Shuttle Hill Road, you can park over on the side of the road the home is located on. This will allow other local traffic to travel Shuttle Hill Road to get to their homes and also allow local visitors the chance to get through. It is extremely important that you do not block driveways, Mail Boxes or fire hydrants in the neighborhood. If you cannot find parking close to the home on Shuttle Hill Rd, you can park on Quarry and then just walk up. It is only three houses up from Quarry Rd. We anticipate the traffic to be intense especially on the first day. If everybody plays nice, it will be an enjoyable visit!

For the sale, we are anticipating opening at 12 noon, but if we see the line is getting excessively long prior to the opening time, we may choose to open earlier. This sale is going to take a while for most shoppers to go through. Patience will be your greatest virtue if you are not one of the first ones to get in. We will be limiting the number of shoppers allowed in during the first day for safety and Covid space recommendations. We will stop entry into the home after the 1st 30 people are admitted and may allow a few more people in at that time to shop if space available inside allows a few more people to shop. In the meantime, we will have lots of great items which will be available in the Garage and Tents to look at and purchase while you wait. Please have someone keep your space in line for you if you are traveling by yourself.

To begin with, in the family room we have an very nice duck decoy collection, we also have lots of Ken Hunter Duck Prints including some carvings by Ken Hunter of Ducks too! We have other bird carvings and decoys on the fireplace as well. Featured in the center of the mantle is a beautiful early Seth Thomas clock that is working and striking on the hour. There is a nice selection of Swords from the Masonic Lodge along with a French Bayonet from WW1 and some native American items located on the wall facing the exterior of the home. We also have a number of other swords. We also have a flint lock musket pistol made from a kit by Bill Kennedy. Along the wall and on tables is a very large collection of Dooley and Schultz Mugs, Salt and Peppers, and beer Steins. We also have some finer West German Beer steins upstairs and a very large collection of beer steins, beer advertising, beer cans and more brewery related items downstairs in the basement. We have a very nice Bushnell Spotting scope 20x60x 60mm, a stack-on gun safe in Hunter Green, we also have 1970’s hunting licenses, a 1913 Lycoming County Hunting License, Also in the room is some military items including a WW1 Canteen, Mess Kit, Gas Mask with filter canister and backpack, a Yugoslavian M61 Gas Mask, a 1961 Gas Mask, an accessory packet from WW2 with Cigarettes, Air Purification tablets, matches, Can Opener, Chewing Gum, Coffee, Sugar, and toilet paper that was inside a pocket of a WW2 Airman’s Vest,

Still in the same room, we have an extensive selection of vintage board games including a 1930’s era Monopoly game with wooden houses and hotels,

Throughout the home we have a lot of early American pine furniture including a 3 corner cupboard, a 3 corner covered shelf unit, Dry Sinks, Wash Stands, and much more! We also have a recliner, an upholstered rocker, wooden rocking chair, and an outdoor furniture set, We also have several dovetailed wooden blanket chests throughout the home.

Out on the porch we have a Tyco HO scale Railroad set, a 42 pc Electric Train Set from DX, we also have American Hobby Trainee Airplane Kit featuring Carl Goldberg’s simplified new control model in the original box, a small cast iron stove perfect for heating a small area, Christmas items including a huge collection of Hallmark Ornaments featuring some Star Trek Ornaments, Lights, ornaments and lots of other holiday décor items, lots of Cat’s Meow Wooden Homes, Small Ceramic homes from the Muncy and Watsontown areas, Hallmark figurines (some animated featuring peanuts, Mickey Mouse, , and More, an old school desk from a one room school house in the area, Old 78 records,

In the dining area outside the kitchen, we have extensive jewelry and coin/mint sets displayed. Further mint sets will be added as will coins including plenty of Indian Head Pennies, Buffalo Nickels, silver quarters and more. We have Navajo and Zuni Sterling Jewelry along a very interesting bolo tie collection. Hanging from string we have lots of political pinbacks featuring some very interesting Kennedy and other politicians, a Brass Vin plate from an older Ford Automobile, Sterling Flatware and sterling silver serving pieces from Wallace, Gorham and more. We also have about a 60 piece set featuring the Buttercup pattern in Sterling from Gorham. Along with all the above items, we also have a great collection of Captain Midnight comic books and other items which were ordered from the show and usually delivered by Ovaltine such as decoders, rings, special code books and much much more. We also have a great collection from the Lone Ranger. There is a Civil War Re-enactment uniform for sale from the Union side. We also have little league pins, Masonic and military insignia items, knives, lighters, Pins and medals from the Sons of the American Revolution and much more in the area so spend some time checking out this area and just do not assume it is all jewelry. We even have Halloween décor items and even some costumes!

In the main dining area is the 3 Corner shelving unit we were talking about. It is mounted to the wall, but it can be removed to be placed in your home! Along with some nice earlier furniture in this area, we also have an extensive art and print collection featuring a lot of work from Ken Hunter, David Armstrong, Hal Empie, David Seybold, Bradley Shoemaker, Sullivan Lycoming and Northumberland County Artists, and many more

In the main living room we have a lot of beautiful glassware and other items, flow bleu, Mortar and Pestle sets, Salt Glaze Pottery Pieces, Blue Canning Jars with Zinc lids, a beautiful Victorian hand blown glass display with walnut base, A Buck Roger’s ray gun By Daisy We also have a number of canes and walking sticks, T-Cups and saucer pairs and placed upon a dry sink that contains a working stereo and is actually a console stereo with painted stencil designs on the front. We also have that gorgeous Corner Hutch that is an early American piece sure to be an heirloom for years to come! There is also a Marx Electric Train Set with track and transformer and additional curved track for this set in this location as well. We have a number of local publications and historical items located in the center of the living room along with other items. There is a very interesting brass piece from Gorham in the shape of an old Sail Ship that apparently has an oil lamp on it, several display cabinets, sterling weighted candelabras, silver plate serving pieces, Red Satin Glass shade brass lantern, old bottles including older milk bottles from local dairies, Irem Temple Fez hats, Pyrex baking dishes, old dough box, Blue Opalescent Fenton Glassware, Cranberry Glass, Wedgewood Jasperware Pieces, a brass dovetailed pail, several saxophones and clarinets, Pentax Sportmatic 35MM SLR Camera in great condition, older cameras including Polaroid, Kodak, Reflex Camera, and more, we also have saxophone and instrument cleaning items including a lot of reeds at a fraction of the price at a local music store,

In the hallway leading to the upstairs is a number of pieces from David Seybold, Ken Hunter, and we even have the Pink Panther limited edition prints, we also have an older decorative butter churn and we have a beautiful Western Acrylic art piece that is signed Reynolds.

As you make it upstairs, you will be greeted by a number of serigraphs by Russian Artist Krasnjansky. We also have a nice large flat screen Vizio TV with Remote available at the top of the stairs.

In the first room which is an office area, we have a number of interesting items starting with an Edison Phonograph which is being sold as is. It will need serviced to get it back working right, but we have it along with the records contained in the unit. Next to that is a drop dead gorgeous tiger maple dresser that is just too good to pass up! There is an old pine desk which appears to be in excellent condition but the old glass must have been replaced from what was originally on this piece. Still a beautiful desk and at a great price! Along that desk is some electronics items that are placed on another newer desk unit including a printer, keyboard, older dual cassette deck, some great older books both in the desk and on the shelf unit along the wall, We also have an airplane print by Chuck Long featuring a Republic Thunderbolt which is a Limited Edition signed print, we also have a Heidi Lang Print above the Maple Dresser. There is an antique silk top hat in this room.

In the next bedroom we have some great items in the way of vintage toys, Star Trek Models by AMT, a Star Trek Mania Collectible Telephone, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek completed models, The house that Jack Built, board games including a vintage Battleship game and old Ideal Titanic Board game. We have a matching small cabinet wash stand as well as a dresser with beautiful carved handles in the shape of leafs, vintage Nelco Sewing Machine, Rush Bottom Chair, Parlor Electrified GWTW Light with hand-painted globes. We also have a very nice twin bed wth frame in this room as well!

In the main master bedroom we have a really nice smaller flip top oak desk with chair, an original canvas art work by Joy Broe, Lots of cowboy boots from quality makers such as Tony Lama, more Ken Hunter Prints, Ladies Clothing, 4 Hudson Bay Blankets in very good condition, Dec Moonrise by David Seybold, Whiting and Davis Mesh Purses, the Quilter by David Armstrong Signed LE original print,

Now that we are done with the 2nd floor it is time to head to the basement. Please note that most of the box lots in this area are on a ping pong table that could be sold the first day and picked up on Saturday (we also have lots of ping pong accessories in the basement too!. Starting as soon as you come to the bottom of the stairs, we have a really nice older bench standing upright in the photos. On the table you will see an older child’s play hutch which is stuffed full of a great matchbook collection with even more matches on top. We have it priced to sell, so check it out! Above it we have several Tole Painted pieces, a barber’s strop, cast aluminum sun dial, wooden shoes, old blacksmith tongs, old rubber car, and under that first table you see is an interesting old tractor seat that is welded to an old milk can and all painted black. We have the complete set of Avon chess pieces and all you need is a board to use them on! We have model planes, model plane parts and engines (the engines are upstairs). We also have a lot of USAF Academy movies, posters, and other school memorabilia available for purchase as a lot, We have box lots in several locations, but we also have a lot of usable items on the work bench and shelves throughout the first part of the basement with some old Lafayette Crystal CB 23 Channel and other radios, we also have spray paints, fishing poles including a new fly rod by Heddon which has never been used in the original tube! Several reels including a couple of Mitchell Garcia 300 reels with extra spare reels included. Fishing lures and supplies including bobbers, sinkers, hooks, and more. We have some great tackle boxes, coolers, old Beer cases that are dovetailed or collectible, we have beer taps from kegs as well as those for a beer ball, beer steins. Jim Beam Decanters and bottles as well as a beer can collection, older Miller Highlife lighted sign, Pennsylvania license plates from 1910’s as well as other vintage license plates from all over the US including older Dealer advertising plates for the front, We also have a Rocky Horror Picture Show cloth poster, old Erie and NYSC Railroad lanterns, an old oak phone with wiring, we have a large collection of Repasz Band Baseball Hats that are new in the box, a huge rock collection, We also have a huge collection of old Texas Instruments 99 computer including games, joy sticks, expansion pack, printer, keyboard, and voice synthesizer, for a great price!

Out in the garage, we have two step ladders for sale, tools, and other items of interest including flags (some 48 star), older travel and school pennants, additional blanket chests and lots of other interesting things such as a machinist tool chest, a parking meter, a Sears Betamax player, Klipsch Surround sound 5.1 system with subwoofer and more!.

While the above is not a complete exhaustive list of everything we have here, we have taken over 430 photos and aer working hard to get them up on our website (software issues are preventing us to update our website). Since we can only place 200 photos here, all the photos will be on our website showing just about everything we have once we can get the software working on another computer. We will be adding photos for the rock collection for the serious rock hound because we are selling the collection as a complete collection and will not be selling individual rocks out of it. We also have yet to get photos of the items we have locked in the shed outback which will be for sale too. Included in those items are lots of storage bins, a small pull behind trailer, some box lot items we could not fit anywhere else.

We plan on placing three tents in the front yard to ensure adequate space for all the clothing we have to sell. We will be selling ladies and gentlemen’s clothing outside and bringing items from the shed outside so there is adequate space for everything we have! We also will be including other items on our website which we cannot place on here because of Facebook requirements (We have some guns). However, we will be posting the items on our website and estatesales.net when we are able, so, please check back before the sale date for an up-to-date listing from our website location’s upcoming sales page.

Firearms still available are Please realize we are have limited show times so please plan your visit accordingly. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from 3pm-4pm only. We can show you any remaining firearms after noontime on Friday. All handguns require a background check under state and federal requirements.

a never fired ducks unlimited by Para Arms 1911 Elite Commander 45 auto with 2 magazines and case. Stainless Steel.

Hi-point CF380 9mm with 3 magazines and case.

UZI 22 by Walter Manfacturing with Magazines and handle plus case included.

Mossberg Model c single shot 22 caliber rifle.

Springfield trapdoor 1873 Reblued nice condition.

H&R 38 S&W Decent condition with minor cylinder lines

Smith and Wesson SD9VE 9mm wtih four clips, original box and case

We also have a collectors Armory Blank Pistol with Blanks, we also have lots of Holsters and Ammo available at anytime during the sale.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.