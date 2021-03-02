The 117th birthday of Dr. Seuss, otherwise known as Theodor Seuss Geisel, will be celebrated in schools across the world, but his legacy feels somewhat tarnished with the news that six of his books will no longer be published because of racist images and themes found within.

Read Across America day, held March 2 in honor of the late children's book author, promotes and fosters the love of reading in children. Including reading in a child's upbringing is one thing, but criticism of some of his stories say they're anything but inclusive.

In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises acknowledged, "Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship."

The company said that working with educators and a panel of various other experts, and reviewing their catalog of titles, they decided to "cease publication and licensing" of six titles.

Citing a committment to action, the titles removed include, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. "These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," said the statement.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

The moment the titles were announced, MarketWatch reported an uptick in the resale marketplace. "Banned" Dr. Seuss books were selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay. According to MarketWatch, one copy of And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street was listed for $1,500. Another version listed as a “collectible” was also being offered for $999.99 on Amazon.

Naturally, responses are all over the board on Twitter. Utah congressman Burgess Owens said "How degrading is it that cancel culture thinks we just 'can't handle' the 'insensitivity' of Curious George and Dr. Seuss?"

While the Washington Post asked the question, "Analysis: If curtailing racist imagery in Dr. Seuss is 'cancel culture,' what, exactly, is your culture?"

According to MarketWatch, a 2019 study published in the journal "Research in Diversity in Youth Literature" found that 43 out of 45 characters of color had “characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism.”

Orientalism is defined as the representation of Asia, especially the Middle East, in a stereotyped way that is regarded as embodying a colonialist attitude.

The two “African” characters drawn in these books, said the study, displayed anti-Black characteristics, often with men of color presented in “subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles,” according to the report.

Seuss Enterprises--Geisel's own estate--is making the decision to not publish images that are deemed culturally insensitive in order to continue to have a positive influence on all children.

Dr. Seuss books have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille. They're sold in more than 100 countries.