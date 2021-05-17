Williamsport, Pa. – In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college.

The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer in operation.

Penn College will use the sign to promote academic programs, as well as a range of activities and events, Wildcat Athletics and college-related initiatives.

The college retains ownership and will share advertising display time equally with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, which will display business advertising and promote sponsored events that benefit the local community, such as Raise the Region.

“This mutually beneficial partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships enhances the ability of the college and the company to communicate important messages to the community,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour.

“It extends the longtime support provided to the college by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, which is active in various Penn College Foundation initiatives, and it will be a boon to the college’s marketing and recruitment efforts," Gilmour continued, who recently announced her impending retirement as president of the college campus.

“We are excited to partner with Penn College once again on this modern and technical project,” said Aubrey Alexander, secretary/treasurer for Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. “This new sign echoes what Penn College stands for in so many ways. We are proud to have our family name alongside Penn College.”

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is an annual supporter of Wildcat Athletics, providing resources to enhance facilities and technology, including the two digital scoreboards in Bardo Gymnasium.

The Alexander family offers the Blaise Alexander Family Scholarship to eligible Penn College students from Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union counties.

Aubrey Alexander, an alumnus of the college’s business administration program, serves on the Penn College Foundation Board of Directors. The family has also donated a 1926 Ford Model-T for use in automotive restoration instruction.

For more about giving opportunities at Penn College, visit Pennsylvania College of Technology, or email collegerelations@pct.edu.