Muncy, Pa. — Business owner Alechia Hause has influenced the region's home goods, gifts, and furnishing industry the last 34 years. Moving on from owning her business, it now appears the home furnishing “influencer” is sticking around to help grow the company that's carried her name for decades.

Just days after announcing her plans to close Alechia's House of Country though, Hause's retirement was suddenly postponed after a partnership offer from fellow business owner Elizabeth Fike. Fike will take over the shop as the second location of her flagship store, Feicks Vintage Finds, in Meshoppen. “Feick” is the German spelling of Fike’s last name.

Hause will stay on to run the shop, located at 1795 John Brady Dr., Muncy, for the time being and will serve as a mentor and buyer for Fike.

"Fade off into the sunset"

On March 26, Hause announced the shop's closing and her retirement on Facebook to her 9,200 followers.

“I thought I was going to retire and fade off into the sunset,” said Hause.

Hours after announcing her departure however, Hause received several offers for her business. Response to her retirement was "amazing," she said.

“It was crazy,” she said. “It was a bit overwhelming to me to be approached by people within an hour.”

According to Hause, while Fike has purchased all inventory at Alechia’s House of Country and will be changing the name and adding different items, she is not taking ownership of the building itself.

“She is just purchasing knowledge and inventory,” Hause explained.

Hause said she will run Feick's Vintage Finds at Muncy until further notice “just to meet and greet people” since she lives just a mile away. She will eventually travel around the country, securing deals for Fike’s growing company, and “pass along my trade secrets.” It will be a smooth transition, Hause said.

“My job is to go out and find her the best products,” Hause said. “It’s not about the money. I’ve been serving this community for a long time.”

Over the years, Hause has had a total of seven stores, including at the former Lycoming Mall. She said high rent costs drove her from the mall.

“Best thing I ever did was get out of the mall and have a private, brick-and-mortar,” she said.

To help grow the company now, Hause said she plans to bring in other area vendors and “reach out to the little guys.” Renting small spaces, Hause said she wants to bring in such things as antiques, engravers, furniture, and bedding.

“I'm looking for things you can't find anymore. New ideas. New things,” she said. “I’m not closing the door if someone wants to come and show me something, or if someone is interested in the space in the building. I’m very particular.”

Fike said her dream is to have multiple locations, while Hause said hers is to help business owners like Fike achieve those goals. That makes the partnership with Fike a perfect match, Hause said. The store remains open and is business as usual, Hause noted.

“But there will be new additions and changes I've wanted to make for a long time,” she added.

"Handshake and a hug"

Hause and Fike started out as business rivals but quickly developed a flourishing partnership over the last few weeks.

"I learned to respect her very quickly,” Fike said.

The week following Hause’s announcement to retire was a “whirlwind," Fike noted. She said the two women “sealed the deal with a handshake and a hug”.

“Alechia definitely sparked my interest to go after new things and to expand,” Fike said. “And I will have an incredible mentor to help me along and grow.”

A Susquehanna County native, Fike dreamed of having her own business. After losing her job as an office manager in 2013, with the support of her husband, dreams became realities. She first sold antiques and vintage items.

“It just kept growing, — faster than I was anticipating it to grow," she explained. "I kept changing as my customer base changed.”

According to Fike, the COVID-19 pandemic changed what merchandise she supplied. With people stuck at home, Fike said, women began to redecorate more.

“I became stronger in the home decor section. That’s when my business really took off,” she said. “I always said if I build it, they will come.”

Advertising solely through Facebook and Instagram, Fike said her customers, many from New York state, are mostly based two hours from her location. In addition to the vintage store, Fike also owns a hair salon where the oldest of her two daughters works. She's hoping to take over the stores one day, Fike said.

Gift certificates for Alechia's House of Country will still honored as the store is transitioned, Hause noted.

