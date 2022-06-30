Towanda, Pa. — ALDI has moved into the Northern Tier region with the opening of a new Towanda store in Bradford County.

The store, located at 1112 Golden Mile Road, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store has approximately 12,000 square-feet of retail space, which is the typical size for an ALDI store. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30.

The new location is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, as ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores by the end of 2022. The grocer is poised to be the third largest grocer in the country in terms of store count. ALDI also opened a Lewisburg location in June and a State College location in March.

The ALDI business model is different from most grocery chains. The company offers low prices, exclusive brands, and a weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Towanda and introduce local customers to new, more affordable ways of shopping.”

