Washington, D.C. – Airbnb announced today the company will cancel all reservations for Washington D.C. during Inauguration weekend and will block any new reservations in the area from being booked.

The decision is "in response to various local, state, and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington, D.C.," the company said in a Blog post.

"Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration," stated the company. "Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration."

The hotel booking app owned by Airbnb, Hotel Tonight, will also be canceling reservations. It is unknown how many reservations will be impacted as a result of this decision.

Airbnb also stated earlier this week that it would ban individuals who were involved in storm the U.S. Capitol from booking rooms on its platform by "cross referencing" user data with "the Jan.6 arrest logs of D.C. Metro Police." According to today's blog post, the company has already banned "numerous individuals" involved in the "criminal activity at the United States Capitol" from Airbnb's platform.

Airbnb's stock was up 9.1% at $175.85 as of 1:44 p.m. on Jan. 13.