Harrisburg, Pa. – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office put a stop to a Georgia-based junk removal company's deceptive marketing techniques.

Load-Up Technologies LLC., which conducts business as Mattress Disposal Plus, claimed it helped customers dispose of old mattresses in a "green" or "eco-friendly" fashion. But instead of recycling, restoring or donating them, the company was simply throwing them into landfills, according to Shapiro.

In an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, Load-Up Technologies, LLC promised to no longer tell customers that it's using eco-friendly methods to dispose of mattresses.

The assurance comes after an Office of Attorney General investigation revealed the true disposal method used by the company.

“This company not only undermined other Pennsylvania businesses that are truly environmentally conscious, but tried to soften the blow with concerned consumers through deceptive marketing practices,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

The AVC requires Mattress Disposal Plus to pay civil penalties and costs to the Commonwealth, and to make a $3,000 charitable contribution to a nonprofit organization whose mission includes the promotion and facilitation of mattress recycling and donation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.